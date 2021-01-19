A young agronomy student from the city of Río Cuarto represents the ideas of agricultural and food production practiced in Argentina in an international forum.

“It is a very active week since the exam dates for the last subjects are coming to finish my agronomy degree, and this was added this great opportunity as it is to participate in the Global Forum of Agriculture and Food, whose acronym is GFFA for its name in English ”. So speak Agustín Torriglia, the 26-year-old who from AAPRESID is the Argentine who together with the representatives of other 21 countries, He is part of the panel of the International Meeting of Young Farmers within the framework of this Global Forum.

The meeting takes place this week, that is, from January 18 to 22, and it is the meeting that every year the Ministry of Food and Agriculture of the German government organizes in Berlin, and at the same time that the International Green Week (International Green Week), and in cooperation with the Senate of the German capital.

The forum is made up of a significant number of panels and conferences where they participate international experts in politics, business and science. The main objective is to seek consensus regarding the challenges that arise in everything related to policies focused on the global agriculture and food security.

Agustín Torriglia, from Río Cuarto, Córdoba.

The meeting has guests such as Prince Charles, Ban Ki-moon, Angela Merkel, Josefa Sacko and the participation of more than 80 ministers of agriculture, together with the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres and the Director General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia, among others.

“Among the 120 invited countries are China, Japan, the United States, Kenya, Uganda, Brazil, Sweden, and among them twenty-two countries, including Argentina, have been invited to appoint a representative to form the panel of young farmers. . The group of 22 is made up of half women and the other half men, ”Torriglia details.

“There will be panels with public lectures with world experts in the chapter on climate and climate change and the other chapter will be dedicated to pandemics, and with the performance of panels dedicated to resilient agriculture, the supply chain ”, he contextualizes.

On the other hand, he continues, “two closed-type conferences are scheduled, one took place this Tuesday 19 in the morning in Argentina, and which consisted of the youth forum for which we have worked and shared ideas during a week that we dedicated to the writing of a report. From AAPRESID, the stamp referring to direct sowing, service crops, bioeconomy, rural connectivity is exposed, and other edges of interest to capture in that document. In the day paragraph by paragraph, this document was analyzed to achieve consensus among all. Two representatives of the twenty-two will present the consensus report at the final conference of ministers, which is the other closed conference that will take place on Friday ”.

“I think it is a great showcase in which many of those who make decisions in the respective countries will pay attention to this document and therefore it is important drive our ideas such as no-till, service crops, bioeconomy, carbon and water footprints”.

Among other aspects that will be relevant in the development of the forums will be the supply chain in the environment of the pandemic. At this point we can say that in the case of countries like Argentina, where agri-food production remained active and this aspect, the most serious problem was the countries that do not have a food-producing engine like ours and that depend on the import of foods. Other aspects to be analyzed will be the mitigation of climate change through evergreen agriculture with service crops, food waste, a topic on which FAO points out that 30% of the food produced in the world is wasted, and if this is combined with the worsening of obesity problems rather than hunger, we will see the need to control the quality of food, beyond the necessary amount of calories per day of intake.

With the slogan “How to feed the World in times of pandemic and climate change”, 20 panels will be held, with 100 speakers from 120 countries, where a young Argentine dedicated to agri-food production in our country makes his contributions.