Global Gateway and the metaverse of the European Union and seems to be the umpteenth demonstration that ordinary people don’t care about this technology, so much so that one party organized to attract young people it went practically deserted, ending in an almost desperate sadness.

Global Gateway was born as a platform to meet people to talk about global issues, shaping the shared future. Launched in mid-October, it hasn’t really caught on yet (evidently global issues are best discussed in pubs), until the terrifying event of recent days, the Global Gateway Gala, thought of as a day of celebration for young Europeans.

Too bad that young Europeans have evidently preferred to do something else, since no one went (who knows what excuses they invent for not going to a virtual party…), as testified by the journalist Vince Chadwick, the only one present.

Actually, in the beginning there were others five people, but they disappeared after a short chat, even very confused according to the reporter. The video attached to his tweet is decidedly eloquent.

Considering that the project cost €387,000 and that it was designed to involve people between the ages of 18 and 35, we can state without fear of contradiction that its mission has definitely failed.

Naturally, there is no shortage of criticism on the web for what is seen as a colossal waste of public resources, given its complete uselessness.

Anyone who has walked around Global Gateway for a while has witnessed an empty world, with strange non-human figures and full of publicity for EU initiatives. Enough, there is nothing else. Sure, it certainly cost less than the equally bankrupt Meta one, but there’s little to be happy about. One wonders why the concept of metaverse is still seen by some as the future, among them the Piedmont region which is experimenting with one of its own, given that the attempts made in this direction have proved completely unsuccessful and if they have shown anything it is that practically nobody wants to live in such worlds.