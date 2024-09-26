Deputy Prime Minister Novak: Global gas demand to grow by about 35% by 2050

By 2050, global demand for gas will grow by approximately 35 percent compared to the current level. This forecast was given by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, his words are quoted by TASS.

He believes that global gas consumption will grow steadily over the next 26 years. No significant decline is expected in the long term, Novak predicts. The growth rate of gas demand will be significantly higher compared to the dynamics of the increase in global oil consumption.

As for oil, the annual growth of global demand for this type of raw material until 2050, according to Novak’s forecast, will be 1-2 percent. In physical terms, we are talking about an increase of approximately 20 million barrels per day to the current level of 102 million. “We will reach the level of 120 million for oil,” Novak concluded.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Pavel Sorokin said that by 2050 the country will aim to produce 540 million tons of oil annually. This level, according to him, is included in the baseline scenario. Taking into account market needs and voluntary reductions within the framework of the OPEC+ deal. Sorokin also emphasized that Russia does not intend to “flood” the global market with raw materials.