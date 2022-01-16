There Global Game Jam 2022 ended up in the center of ferocious controversy due to the presence of a blockchain company as sponsor main event: a decision that the large and passionate community did not consider in line with the principles of the event, expressing their disappointment on social networks.

A few months ago we explained to you what blockchain is, and in this case it should have been to finance the Global Game Jam The Sandbox, a platform for selling gaming assets on Ethereum.

We use the conditional because as soon as this was discovered, as mentioned, the Global Game Jam community made itself felt very vehemently, to the point of pushing the organizers to review their choices and eliminate any reference to The Sandbox.

In a message of apology, the official Global Game Jam profile wrote: “Global Game Jam promotes education and experimentation in videogame development, and we understand that the choice of sponsor was not aligned with the values of our community. We therefore confirm that The Sandbox will not be a sponsor of the event. “