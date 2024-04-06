In 2023, the tropics will lose 3.7 million hectares of primary forest, which corresponds, on average, to the destruction of 10 football fields per minute or an area the size of Bhutan.

Both for local authorities and for the international community, which has goals established in agreements, Brazil represents a challenge, as it still leads the list of countries with the worst scenarios, although it has had a 36% drop in the index, mainly due to , for the improvement in the Amazon.

The data is contained in a report produced annually by Glad (Global Land Analysis and Discovery Laboratory, in Portuguese), at the University of Maryland (USA), which takes as a reference the platform monitoring GFW (Global Forest Watch), from WRI (World Resources Institute). GFW has been online since 2014 and displays practically real-time data on forest protection.

According to the survey, while Brazil and Colombia showed positive performances in forest conservation, there were setbacks in policies in Bolivia, Laos, Nicaragua and other corners of the globe.

In the case of Brazil, what experts indicate is that the environmental guidelines of the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in general, are capable of transforming the indicators. As examples, they list the promise to demarcate indigenous lands and the importance of applying the law and revoking measures that go against environmental preservation.

What is recommended for Brazil is to look at the different biomes with the same care. The analysis shows that, at the same time that in the Amazon there was a 39% drop in deforestation of primary forest than in 2022, the Cerrado had an increase of 6% – maintaining the 5-year upward trend – and the Pantanal suffered the consequences of forest loss due to fires that have spread across large perimeters.

In Bolivia, the loss of primary forest rose 27% in 2023. The neighboring country recorded an increase for the 3rd consecutive year and stood out for having the 3rd highest loss of primary forest in tropical countries. This data draws attention because its forest area is already smaller than half of those existing in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia.

Goals

From 2022 to 2023, the loss of primary forest in Brazil fell from 43% to 30%. Despite this, the country currently has a more serious situation than that of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Bolivia.

In general terms, the report demonstrates that, when comparing data from 2023, 2019 and 2021, there is little variation in the degree of forest loss, which means that there have also been no major leaps towards the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration, which establishes as a goal the commitment of countries to the cause.

The time to achieve it, researchers warn, is running out, since the deadline is 2030 and, each year, in the last two decades, the world has lost 3 to 4 million hectares of tropical forest .

Canada is also mentioned by the research team, remembered for the numerous fires that it had to put out recently. The country, which is outside the tropics, but also shows what happens in them, as academics point out, saw the loss of forest cover caused by fires increase fivefold from 2022 to 2023.

Indonesia recorded a 27% increase in the loss of primary forest last year, when the El Niño phenomenon occurred in the region, something that resulted in speculation about the possibility of the country seeing a repeat of the 2015 fire season. The report emphasizes that this rate remains historically low, compared to that time.

With information from Brazil Agency.