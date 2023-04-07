80% of people living in extreme poverty live in rural areas and more than 75% of the economically active rural population living in extreme poverty is engaged in agriculture, according to the FAO. Thus, food security is a key priority for humanity.

Furthermore, the evidence shows a clear link between agricultural productivity and poverty reduction. However, despite the fact that the microfinance industry has extended banking products to the most disadvantaged, offering them the opportunity to improve their living conditions, the complications involved in offering credit to the poorest farmers have condemned them to continue in a circle of poverty.

The inclement weather, pests, together with the almost non-existence of agricultural microinsurance, as well as the little accessibility to markets, make it almost impossible to assess the possibility of repayment. In addition, the need to adjust the payment of quotas at harvest time and lengthen them during sowing periods generate an operational complication that is difficult to solve. And the requirement of having analysts who understand the crops on which to give credit increases the difficulty of having the right profiles. The complexity of designing products for the poorest farmers has meant that agricultural microcredits only satisfy 3% of the global demand for financing in this sector.

The need to adjust the payment of quotas to harvest time and lengthen them in planting periods generate an operational complication that is difficult to solve

This financing is the only way to improve their yields and increase income, since for that it is key to invest in water pumps, seeds, or state-of-the-art fertilizers. Just by investing in improved seeds or irrigation they can increase their yields by 300%.

If we do not ensure that farmers can live from agriculture by strengthening the agricultural value chain, they will stop providing food for all of us.

A Spanish fund that supports rural farmers

For this reason, the Spanish fund hurumathanks to its innovative financial structure, has managed to attract 120 million euros of capital is a milestone that has been awarded international recognition.

The objective of the fund is to support rural farmers in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, both directly (equity investments in agribusiness) and indirectly (debt investments in rural financial institutions that then provide loans to farmers) to improve their productivity and hence his life.

Developing products suitable for small farmers requires a deep understanding of market gaps, enabling farmers to access medium-term loans

Huruma, devised by GAWA Capital, is launched in association with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), through the Fund for the Promotion of Development (Fonprode), and the Spanish Company for Development Financing (Cofides), with the support of the European Union and private sector investors. The most innovative aspect of the fund is its structure, which allows private investors to reduce the risk by covering the first losses of public funds, thus allowing a greater volume of funds to be captured. A tranche of 10 million euros of first losses, financed by the EU; 20 million euros of subordinated debt, financed by Fonprode, and private investment of 90 million euros marketed by CaixaBank among its clients.

This shows that public-private alliances are possible in Spain, being able to align the interests between the administration, impact managers and private investors. As well as the inclusion of Technical Assistance funds for an additional 7.7 million euros, financed by the European Union, something unusual, designed to transform the supply of financial services to adapt it to the needs of small producers.

Agustín Vitórica, co-founder of GAWA, defines: “Huruma is one of the few blended funds that has achieved four-fold public catalytic capital multipliers. Around the world, many blended funds have been filled with public money, failing to meet the goal of mobilizing money at scale.”

As of December 2022, Huruma had enabled 84,336 small producers to have better access to inputs or markets, with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of 100,000 small producers. More than 500,000 vulnerable people have already been supported by the companies that have received the investment. Huruma has already invested 97 of the 120 million in 16 social enterprises, hoping to complete the investment in 2023.

The complexity of designing products for the poorest farmers has meant that agricultural microcredits only satisfy 3% of the global demand for agricultural financing

The G7 working group and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have distinguished this success story, highlighting that the Huruma Fund is demonstrating that public resources are key to attracting private investment; that combining financial cooperation with technical assistance allows for a longer-term impact; that identifying the right partner and aligning the interests of all parties involved has been crucial, bringing together GAWA Capital relevant experience in microfinance and a track record of positive returns; and that developing suitable products for small farmers requires a deep understanding of market gaps, enabling farmers to access medium-term (three-year) loans, a non-existent key product.

Given the success of the fund, GAWA capital together with Cofides has just launched the Kuali fund, with a similar structure. It is a green vehicle that aims to mobilize up to 300 million euros to directly support more than 486,000 small farmers and 16,000 SMEs in 15 Latin American countries and India. Helping to generate new practices that contribute to the mitigation and adaptation to climate change, transforming the business models and productive processes of farmers to make them more efficient, inclusive and sustainable.

All this, contributing to the reduction of poverty, food security and, ultimately, to a more sustainable and egalitarian world.

Maria Lopez Escorialis an independent consultant specializing in social innovation, particularly the design of business solutions to combat poverty. Professor at the Instituto de Empresa since 2002. Elected top 100 leading women in Spain. Journalism for Development Award, Codespa 2022.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.