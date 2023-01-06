A jump in the cost of most primary food commodities last year, triggered by fears of food shortages following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, sent the United Nations Food Agency’s price index to an all-time high.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said today, Friday, that its food price index, which measures the international prices of the most traded food commodities around the world, reached 143.7 points in 2022, an increase of 14.3 percent from 2021, which is its highest level since records began in 1990. .
The index had risen 28 percent in 2021 on an annual basis, as the global economy recovered from the repercussions of the pandemic.
