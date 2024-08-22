Mexico City.- The reform of the judiciary, as currently proposed, must be adjusted to provide legal certainty and not discourage potential investments foreseen by nearshoring, the Global Business Council demanded.

He also stated that the judicial reform could affect the review of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) in 2026, since the rule of law and the administration of justice in the country are violated.

For this reason, the group called on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, to make “the best decisions.” “We are concerned that the reform could violate the rule of law and the administration of justice in Mexico. The lack of capacity of investors to obtain a fair and predictable remedy in the Mexican judicial system would undermine, among other things, the trilateral talks that are already underway on the T-MEC in 2026,” said in a statement the organization that groups together the multinational companies that operate in the country.

“It is essential that the reform does not violate obligations under international trade treaties signed by Mexico, since in all of them, the country has assumed commitments that oblige it to ensure a stable and predictable environment for investment, with impartial and independent courts, fair, equitable and transparent procedures that avoid unreasonable costs and delays,” he argued.

The Council, which brings together some 60 companies with a global presence, indicated that other international agreements would also be affected, such as treaties with European countries, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum and the Free Trade Agreement with Central America. It stressed that the current reform project must be changed to provide guarantees of judicial independence and impartial processes. “The current reform project contains some critical aspects that must be adjusted to ensure legal certainty and avoid discouraging investments, especially in light of the growing phenomenon of relocation of production chains,” the Council said today. Global companies asked that the effects of resolutions and sentences issued in amparo, constitutional controversies, unconstitutionality actions and suspension not be constitutionally limited. They pointed out that a reasonable implementation period is important to safeguard the administration of justice and the rule of law, as well as the establishment of clear guidelines for the federal entities on the procedure for regulating the reform in the local jurisdiction, thus avoiding divergent interpretations.