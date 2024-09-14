The revelation made by President Gustavo Petro, in a national address, about the alleged purchase of the Pegasus spy software under the Government of Iván Duque, has already had its first consequences. And they are not advances that protect the rights of Colombians from illegal interceptions. The director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIAF), Luis Eduardo Llinás, confirmed on W Radio that Colombia has been temporarily suspended from its participation in the Egmont Group, one of the largest global organizations for cooperation and exchange of financial intelligence and the one that provides the main platform for the secure exchange of that information.

The official, who was manager of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaigns in Antioquia in 2018 and 2002, told the station that the document that the president read in a famous speech, in which Israeli financial intelligence confirmed a cash transaction that would correspond to the purchase of the spy device, arrived at his office on August 27. He clarified that the sender was the equivalent of the UIAF in that country. “He tacitly told us that we could not release it, like all intelligence documents (…) and that if it was going to be released, we had to have prior consent from the UIAF of Israel,” the director explained. He also said that from the first day they processed those permits and that they only obtained the one that allows them to share it with the Attorney General’s Office. However, he accepted that he decided to also raise it to the president, who the law indicates is the only person with the power to lift the reservation of any national intelligence document.

More information

The document is not Colombian, but Israeli. In front of the cameras, Petro argued why he made it public: “As I am the president of the Republic, and as I am not currently obeying diplomatic relations with Israel over the Gaza case, I am breaking this ban.” Llinás explained that in light of the revelation, Egmont Group suspended Colombia while it decides whether to expel it, and that the UIAF has replied to the organization’s reasons by letter to justify the revelation. The director maintains that the country has not violated the Group’s statute.

EL PAÍS was able to confirm on the morning of Thursday, September 5, a few hours after the presidential address, that members of the UIAF warned officials of the Presidency that the president had broken the confidentiality agreement between Colombia and Egmont. A source close to the president who is familiar with what happened says that Llinás did not know that the president was going to read the document, and that the officials of the financial intelligence agency found out about it during the broadcast of the address. In the interview he gave to W Radio, the director said that his agency is only looking to identify whether a money laundering operation took place in the alleged purchase of Pegasus, which is its function, and that given the seriousness of that possibility, he decided to put the Government on alert.

The temporary suspension at Egmont is no small matter. Not only is Colombia, along with the Dominican Republic, the organization’s representative for the Americas and the Caribbean, but that entity also manages a key communication channel, in which the 177 member countries share intelligence alerts, which allows for international cooperation. Next week, that organization will determine whether Colombia broke the confidentiality agreements and, if so, what sanctions are pertinent. They range from a sanction to the cancellation of membership, which would leave a country with a strong presence of illegal economies, a multiple and complex armed conflict, and dozens of criminal groups, without access to information on money laundering through one of the main channels for doing so.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.