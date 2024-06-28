The world’s leading child education expert, Professor Geir Graus, confirmed that traditional educational curricula that accompany students hinder the spirit of creativity and make the transition to university and then to the job market more difficult, while play is a vital element to motivate students from primary to secondary school.

He explained during a lecture he delivered at the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that the UAE has an advanced educational system that has made it a model to be emulated globally, calling for the necessity of enacting legislation and decisions that oblige every student and child to visit cultural and heritage facilities in every society.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed, the day before yesterday, a lecture at the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, entitled “Reimagining Early Education,” delivered by an expert in the field of children’s education, Professor Geir Graus, in the presence of a large number of sheikhs, officials, and those concerned with the education sector. .

The lecture, which was moderated by Mariam Al Halami, Educational Advisor at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, began with a video clip showing a number of innovative educational projects in the UAE, focusing on the method of teaching through experience and community involvement. It also highlighted the role of practical experience in the importance of education, enriching children’s education and developing their practical skills. It also stressed the need for those in charge of education to adopt these practices and improve the educational reality in the UAE.

Graus began his lecture, which he divided into three main themes: “The importance of early childhood education and the role of play, the importance of children knowing how to provide the most appropriate curricula for them, and measuring the important aspects of the educational environment tailored to the needs of students,” by expressing his great admiration for the tremendous development achieved by the infrastructure in the UAE, and the great leaps it has achieved in various fields and sectors, stressing that the UAE has an advanced and modern educational system, which has made it a model to be emulated at all regional and international levels.

The lecturer spoke about the importance of early education and the role of play as a motivating factor and an early form of educational entertainment that must be provided to children throughout the stages of study from primary to secondary school, as he saw that traditional curricula hinder the spirit of creativity over time. Then he moved on to the stages of a child’s development until he reaches maturity. The stage of university education and entry into the labor market, where he criticized the linear educational paths and structures, noting that they contribute to strengthening education as an institution rather than as a lifelong process.

He said: “The basic idea of ​​the importance of education through experience is that it contributes to understanding the essence of things and helps answer questions. It also adds value and meaning to the educational process and makes it more compatible with the child’s needs, abilities and ambitions, as we often evaluate our children through a scale.” grades that they achieve,” calling on parents and officials of educational systems to go beyond considering that academic paths are the child’s only teacher, and to try to focus on drawing lessons from the living reality, especially since the child derives his knowledge from several sources in the school, family, and society, and therefore it is necessary to examine That knowledge too.

During the lecture, Graus presented a number of evidence and observations, which he recorded throughout his professional career and his deep experiences as CEO of the Children’s University, as well as from his research that he conducted as the first global director of education at KidZania, to support his methodology, saying: “Several years ago, I invented the Children’s University, which… It focused on children from the age of 4 to 14 years from the less fortunate groups in societies. The project began in the United Kingdom, and at that time we worked with museums, libraries, exhibitions, farms, zoos, sports clubs, etc., where we encouraged children and their families to visit them outside school hours, and gave them passports. Safar, gives children the possibility of obtaining points and prizes, depending on the number of hours they spend in education outside the classroom.

He added: “When we conducted research with the University of Cambridge, we found that children and their families who volunteered to learn outside the classroom learned better, became more confident, and performed better in school,” indicating that the learning and entertainment strategies adopted by the Children’s University and “KidZania” can », to enhance the child’s chances of success, as these strategies include creative and meaningful partnerships with the private and higher education sectors, while ensuring a sustainable approach and being aware of its social responsibility when establishing partnerships and focusing on the return from participation rather than paying attention to the return on investment.

The lecturer added: “All children in different societies look up to someone to be a role model, due to the great impact he has left. We must all realize and make ourselves a good role model for our children, whether at home or in our schools, as the child is influenced by those around him and takes the most influential of them as a role model.”

The lecturer also highlighted the vision of (lifelong education), as a future vision that goes beyond the concept of educational institutions, periodic tests and national examinations, stressing that learning should be a continuous journey throughout life, and therefore it is necessary to explore appropriate means to link education and teaching, and then focus on the value that can be achieved instead of focusing on quantity, calling for the importance of educational systems realizing that museums, art galleries and cultural heritage are part of education, which requires the enactment of regulations and decisions that make visiting these facilities a mandatory procedure for every child in every society.

Traditional education

Global child education expert, Geir Grauss, said, “The world is currently witnessing great leaps in all fields, but to this day we are still teaching our children in the manner and method that was used in the first industrial revolution,” explaining that “the current educational method will be shaped over time.” It will be a major challenge and problem if the matter is not remedied and effective solutions are not put in place.”

“The school at the moment teaches children by doing the same thing over and over again, believing that this will make a difference in the child’s education. This is an approach that requires us to think differently. For example, we must stop passing them on to the next stage. Children are not packages that are passed from the early years to primary school, then secondary school, then to university. Rather, they are people who grow and then enter the world of work, become members of society, contributors to the economy, and become valuable if we allow them to grow rather than passing them on from one stage to another.”

Gear Grouse:

• The UAE has an advanced educational system, which has made it a model to be emulated globally.