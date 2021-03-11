After having lived through the largest economic recession since the Great Depression, it is logical that with the start of vaccination an overwhelming majority of executives of large companies around the world trust a rebound for this 2021. An optimism compatible with a growing anguish among executives for fear that the health crises will become chronic and that the negative trends in the economy will accelerate as a result of the coronavirus. This is the scenario drawn by the global survey of executives prepared annually by PwC and which is presented just one year after the World Health Organization declared covid-19 a global pandemic, on March 11, 2020.

The presidents and CEOs of the main world companies are overwhelmingly confident (76%) in a clear improvement in the economy this year, an optimism that is at the highest level since 2012. Even more so among Spanish executives, with 82% . Extrapolating these data to GDP, PwC anticipates global economic growth of 5%, slightly below the 5.5% forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and to recover pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year or the beginning of the next.

PwC, led by its president Bob Moritz, usually presents this survey in the framework of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss station of Davos, but given the special circumstances of recent months, this time it has decided to wait for early 2021 to ask executives of 5,050 companies about their prospects.

Regarding their businesses, executives expect the recovery more in the medium term, about three years, and with strong variations between sectors, depending on the impact that the pandemic has had on their activity: better expectations among the CEOs of technology companies and telecommunications, and worse for tourism, leisure, transport and logistics. With some surprises: the American Fender sold the largest number of electric guitars in its history, as a result of confinement. So, in general terms, the survey is brimming with optimism both globally and among Spaniards. Except for one point: employment.

Spanish executives predict layoffs

While 44% of global executives expect to increase their workforce this year —and 35% maintain them—, the majority of Spanish executives (42%) believe that they will carry out layoffs in their companies, which does not anticipate anything good for companies. employment figures in the coming months. With regard to executives’ concerns, Spanish managers broadly share the concerns of their global counterparts, but the order they occupy is striking, especially in view of the events of this Wednesday: over-regulation – the 74 % say they are very concerned—, heads the list of those sleepless nights, followed by political uncertainty —70% – and populism —70% -; only in fourth place appears the pandemic -68% -.

When analyzing the perception of executives about the threats that loom over their companies, it is when the anguish that persists in executives after what happened in the last 12 months emerges. And the contradictions they incur. Vaccination has not ended the fear of covid-19 and that health crises become chronic, although it has improved their expectations. The pandemic has accelerated the digitization of the economy and, with it, the response capacity of companies, but it has also highlighted the threat posed by cybersecurity and disinformation. A risk that reflects, according to the report, that “we are facing historically low levels of confidence.” Despite this fear, companies are not going to invest in making their technological systems more secure. Yes, on the other hand, they are committed to automating a good part of their production processes despite admitting that this change will increase inequality, which is already a concern for 20% of executives.

More contradictions. A growing number of companies subscribe to the criteria for socially responsible investing (ESG), yet for 60% of executives climate change is not among the risk factors for which they should prepare. The help provided by the governments to individuals and companies to deal with the crisis has triggered the levels of public debt and PwC has verified a growing concern of companies about inflation and the tax policies to deal with these bills have taken over. the seventh place among the concerns of the directors, well above the 15 of a year earlier.

And in a trend that has been deepening in recent years, US companies continue to withdraw from the Chinese market in favor of countries such as Canada and Mexico. The commercial and technological war between the two powers explains this turn.