The Apo Asset Management fund of funds relies on just nine global equity and bond funds. So far, the fund has only been available in a pension insurance. Now anyone can buy it. By Jörn Kränicke

Apo Asset Management GmbH is now making its global ETF fund of funds available to everyone. Up to now he was exclusively the core of a pension insurance of the Deutsche Ärzteversicherung AG. The reasons for this are, on the one hand, the strong history of the portfolio and, on the other hand, several innovations such as an additional share class in Swiss francs. The Global ETFs portfolio includes nine particularly inexpensive ETFs. The equity component is around 70 percent.

Since it was launched in 2017, the fund of funds has regularly been in the top ten percent of its peer group. The principle of the Global ETFs Portfolio is simple and transparent, says Christian Hein, Senior Portfolio Manager at Apo Asset: “It bundles nine major equity and bond indices from three regions worldwide, currently from Europe, the USA and other industrialized countries such as Japan the fund is diversified across thousands of companies.

We deliberately focus on stocks, as these are indispensable for the long-term success of an investment. In temporary phases of crisis, such as this year, the fund demonstrated its robustness by adding government bonds with the best credit ratings. “The portfolio always includes six equity ETFs and three bond ETFs, which are largely equally weighted and rebalanced at least once a year the portfolio manager primarily on the most favorable conditions and good tradability.

In addition, the portfolio mainly includes physical ETFs that also invest in real terms in the securities of the respective index. Investors receive a portfolio with an asset management character. On the equity side, 35 percent of the ETF is currently in Europe (DAX, Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100), almost 23 percent in the USA (S & P 500 and MSCI USA) and a good eleven percent in Japan (Nikkei 225) invested. The bond component is divided between US (18.7%) and Euro government bonds (10.1%).

Conclusion: The concept of the fund is simple and compelling. In addition, the performance is good and the costs of the fund are comparatively moderate.

Source: BÖRSEONLINE