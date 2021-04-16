Hassouneh Al Tayeb (Abu Dhabi)

The measures imposed on restaurants and soccer fields appear not to be strict, given the economic restrictions that were applied during the Second World War.

At that time, America rationalized the consumption of everything, from coffee to shoes, and banned the production of refrigerators and bicycles, and the entire auto sector sold only 139 cars in 1943. Two years after the war stopped, the consumer spending wave began, bringing the auto sector production to close to 8 million cars. Annually by 1950.

Today, governments are moving to gradually lift the lockdown, at a time when vaccination operations contribute to reducing the number of hospital visitors and those who die as a result of the Covid 19 virus.

The important question now is how willing rich countries are, to replicate the post-war landscape, by supporting consumer savings, for a rapid economic recovery.

There is no doubt that families in 21 rich countries saved huge sums during the Corona pandemic. In the event that this epidemic did not occur, we would have nearly $ 3 trillion in consumer spending during the first 9 months of 2020, but in fact, these families saved instead of $ 6 trillion. This means an increase in the saving rate, with a surplus of $ 3 trillion, or 10% of the annual consumer spending in these countries, according to The Economist.

Savings rates vary from country to country, as they reached 10% of GDP in America, as a result of the stimulus package launched by the new US President, Joe Biden, at about $ 1.9 trillion.

Assuming consumers spend all of their savings in one sentence, it is possible that the GDP growth of rich countries will exceed 10% this year.

A study conducted by JPMorgan Chase expects the return of consumption in many rich countries, to levels close to what it was before the spread of the Corona virus, which supports a strong recovery of the global economy.

Goldman Sachs also expects the possibility that spending of excess savings will add 2% to US GDP growth when the economy returns to full activity during this year.

This indicates a rapid pace of recovery, both in terms of output and employment. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, at the beginning of March 2021, increased its forecast on the growth of the gross domestic product of the Group of Twenty, to 6.2% in 2021, in an indication of increased demand as a result of consumer spending of his savings.

There is little doubt that most of the savings surplus belongs to the wealthy of the rich countries. Since most of their spending is concentrated in spending tourism holidays and restaurants, which have remained closed as a result of the epidemic, the possibility of a recovery in spending after the end of the pandemic is small, especially because they are not inclined to spend what was saved.

However, the pro-wealthy propensity to save varies from country to country. In many countries, the low-income group lacks any savings to spend, even if the pandemic is over. The savings of the poor in European countries increased by about half during the epidemic period, compared to the rich.

The situation looks different in America, where the government provided generous aid, including a third round of checks distribution of about $ 1.4 thousand for adults, as well as increased unemployment benefits and people getting wages that exceeded what they were earning while they were on top of their businesses. As a result, the savings of people on low incomes may exceed those of the rich relative to the level of wages. A study by the JP Morgan Chase Institute confirms that the bank balances of the poor in America increased by 40% in 2020, compared to 25% for the rich, compared to 2019. The value of liquid assets for nearly half of the poor increased by 11% in 2020, equivalent to double What is for the rich at only 1%. It is likely that people with low and middle incomes will spend their savings once the economy returns to activity, which will contribute to the acceleration of recovery.

Typically, households tend to increase their level of spending, depending on increased income rather than wealth. The size and method of saving varies from one country to another, as in Britain and the euro area, it is done by reducing spending, while in Japan and America, by increasing income.