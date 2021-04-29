Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester City made a wonderful “Remontada”, in the home of Paris Saint-Germain, to put forward the Champions League final, according to the opinions of most of the major international newspapers, which devoted their covers to talking about the “Hurricane Plumon” that attacked the French capital’s team ferociously and brought it down in its stadium, This prompted the English newspaper «I Sport» to describe what City had presented as a “wonderful saga”, and said that the coup that the “Pep Brigade” brought about in the second half was truly amazing, and the Algerian, Riyad Mahrez, put his enchanting mark, to complete the “Remontada” that draws near The team made a lot of reaching the final match. “Daily Mail” followed the same path, confirming that City is on the threshold of qualifying for the first historic final in the “Champions League”, and writing that the genius spent a perfect night in Paris, after his successful return in the second half, and extended his absolute control over the “stadium” The princes, while the Guardian newspaper unleashed its strong words, entitled its main cover that “City is the dream team”, after the interesting picture that appeared on it in the French capital, but went further, by saying that “the Bloomon” reduced the size of the “super” stars To the Parisian team, and brought them back to their normal size, especially after the resonant statements made by most of them, after surpassing Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the previous two rounds. The titles of the British newspapers, “Express” and “Star Sport”, did not differ, as they praised the wonderful return of the “heavenly”, Produced by collective and fighting, along with the magic touch of talented Mahrez.

On the other hand, the French newspaper L’Equipe appeared in a state of severe shock, after the terrible loss of its team at home, and its cover was titled “To the Wall”, in a clear reference to the result achieved by “City”, and pushed through it the back of the Parisian team towards the wall, Because he no longer has many options to overcome this difficult stalemate, and at the same time, the message carried a direct rebuke to the St Germain players, who failed to counter Mahrez’s cunning shot, which penetrated the “weak wall” while countering the direct free kick. In Spain, the headlines were more exciting and powerful, as Marca said that the European Champions League had burdened Paris Saint-Germain, whose stars could not withstand the “Pepe Corps”, especially Mbappe, who had completely disappeared, while City did not refuse a gift. Navas continued to develop and improve to achieve the deserved victory, while “Ace” confirmed the success of Guardiola in canceling the existence of the duo, Neymar and Mbappe, and completely eliminated their danger, and wrote that the brilliant stars of the Parisian team were completely extinguished tonight at the time of the glow of the “heavenly moon”.

The Catalan press, despite its greatest interest in the possibility of Barcelona taking the top of the “La Liga”, but what City presented with Pep grabbed its attention strongly, and the result of the confrontation topped the cover of “Mundo Deportivo”, which described what the “Bloomon” did with extreme brutality with its rival, dropping him in his backyard. While «Sport» confirmed that City is approaching with one step remaining to qualify for the «Grand Final», and Italian «Tuttosport» said that the Citizen dropped Saint Germain, while «Corriere Dello Sport» described the result as a «knockout» that put the Blumon hand on the final. Whereas, the German “Bild” took care of a special shot inside the match, after it described the intervention against its compatriot, Ilkai Gundogan, as “brutal”, with whom the Senegalese, Idrissa Gay, deserved the direct red card, and his absence from the second leg.