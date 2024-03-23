Plinio Nastari, president of Datagro, says that renewable fuel will grow through use in planes, ships and hybrid cars

Replacing oil with biofuels will bring demand for ethanol in 2050 to 9.4 times the current level, said Plinio Nastari, 67, president of Datagroan agribusiness resource management and consultancy company with a presence in 56 countries.

Even with the growth of production in other countries, Brazil could multiply ethanol production by 4 by 2050.

Nastari stated that 100% electric vehicles are limited for recharging in rural areas and roads. They will live with hybrids. Ethanol will grow more with use in planes and ships.

Datagro will promote together with agribusiness associations on June 27th and 28th the GAFFFF (Global Agribusiness Festival) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

The additional letters F refer to the words food, fair It is fun (food, fair and fun in Portuguese). In addition to lectures and debates about agribusiness, the event will feature a technology fair, music performances and gastronomy workshops with renowned chefs.

Watch the full interview (45min30s):

Below are excerpts from the interview: