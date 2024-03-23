Plinio Nastari, president of Datagro, says that renewable fuel will grow through use in planes, ships and hybrid cars
Replacing oil with biofuels will bring demand for ethanol in 2050 to 9.4 times the current level, said Plinio Nastari, 67, president of Datagroan agribusiness resource management and consultancy company with a presence in 56 countries.
Even with the growth of production in other countries, Brazil could multiply ethanol production by 4 by 2050.
Nastari stated that 100% electric vehicles are limited for recharging in rural areas and roads. They will live with hybrids. Ethanol will grow more with use in planes and ships.
Datagro will promote together with agribusiness associations on June 27th and 28th the GAFFFF (Global Agribusiness Festival) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.
The additional letters F refer to the words food, fair It is fun (food, fair and fun in Portuguese). In addition to lectures and debates about agribusiness, the event will feature a technology fair, music performances and gastronomy workshops with renowned chefs.
Watch the full interview (45min30s):
Below are excerpts from the interview:
- evolution – “Brazil went from being a net importer of food in the 1970s to being one of the biggest players in food and biomass energy production. In grains, from 46 million tons to 320 million. The area only doubled: from 36 million hectares to 76 million. Of sugarcane, from 70 million tons to 720 million. In animal protein, it multiplied by 16. The territory is 851 million hectares, of which 340 million are arable. We occupy 76 million with crops. With pastures, 160 million. Brazil is expected to account for 40% of the growth in food demand in the world by 2050”;
- forest code – “Brazil is the only country that requires private properties to retain 20% to 80% of the area of the property in reserve as a legal reserve. Brazil maintains more than 66% of its territory in native vegetation, half of which is owned by private owners. We need to do with what [o código] really become worth it. Land titling needs to be resolved. Deforestation is the biggest factor in carbon emissions in Brazil. This occurs not through traditional agriculture, but through land grabbing. With CPF, fixed address, you can charge anyone who is doing something wrong. That [a titulação] needs to be accelerated”;
- productivity – “Minister Carlos Fávaro [Agricultura] is creating a plan to incorporate 40 million hectares of degraded pastures as crops. It aims to accelerate a process that is already taking place. A farmer produces soybeans and, subsequently, corn, at a lower cost. This corn is industrialized, [produz] protein for cattle confinement. It intensifies livestock farming and frees up the pasture area for more corn soybean production. Brazil has become the largest exporter of red meat in the world”;
- ethanol inside – “In Mato Grosso, ethanol replaces 62% to 70% of gasoline, which does not need to be transported from refineries on the Brazilian coast”;
- new laws – “There is great integration between the Executive Branch and Congress. The Paten [Programa de Transição de Energia Renovável, aprovado pela Câmara] it will allow bonds to be used as collateral for investments in energy transition. The stock of these resources is more than R$800 billion”;
- public policy – “Brazil is a country blessed by God with sun, water, land, and, most of all, people. There are few countries that have these 4 things. This is what makes Brazil a candidate to promote growth, economic development with social inclusion, which is a goal of the current government. There is more direction, there is a clearer direction than the previous government. There is more clarity and more integration between the Executive and Congress in the current government. I think it is a resumption of the initiatives that already came from the Temer government, which, despite being brief, was very virtuous. He resolved a lot of things and made progress in very important areas”;
- future of biofuels – “Large countries like India, which has 80% of the population in rural areas, are opting for biofuels. A plant was opened in Georgia [EUA] conversion of ethanol into aviation biokerosene. There is a potential demand for this of 4 times the current production of ethanol in the world. Maritime transport is a market for 3 times the production of ethanol”.
