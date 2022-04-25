Global defense spending exceeded $2 trillion in 2021 for the first time. According to a report released Sunday evening by the international peace research institute Stockholm (SIPRI), spending last year, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.7 percent to 2113 billion dollars (1.95 trillion euros). Global military spending rose for the seventh year in a row, according to SIPRI.
