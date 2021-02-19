The -economic- bill of the covid-19 pandemic is beginning to be noticed in the pockets, companies, homes and public coffers. In 2020, global debt reached a new record of 281 trillion dollars (about 232 trillion euros), with an increase of 24 trillion in the past year alone, a quarter of what it increased in the entire previous decade (88 trillion ). They are data from Institute of International Finance (IIFshowing that countries have plunged into an ocean of debt trying to stay afloat after the worst recession in nearly a century.

In fact, the weight of debt over GDP increased by 35 percentage points in 2020, well above what it did during the financial crisis, when it grew 10 points in 2008 and another 15 points in 2009. More than half of the rise in debt corresponds to governments, with just over 12 trillion additional dollars in 2020 to stand at 105% of world GDP compared to 88% a year earlier. The bill responds both to the increase in expenses to contain the impact of the pandemic and to the loss of income due to the collapse of the activity. “Although some of the fiscal measures of the pandemic will expire this year, budget deficits will remain,” underlines the IIF, which expects to add another 10 trillion dollars to the amount of public debt this year.

However, the recovery of the economy forecast for this year with the arrival of vaccines will help the debt / GDP ratio to grow modestly, but a more complicated vaccination scenario may aggravate the fiscal deterioration of countries with difficulties to access financial markets.

The largest increase in debt occurred among developed economies and especially in Europe, where debt over GDP of the non-financial sector grew above 50 points in France, Spain and Greece. Among emerging countries, China recorded the largest increases in debt ratios, followed by Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Public guarantees and the debt moratorium have been the main tools to successfully prevent corporate bankruptcies from spiking, to the point that they have fallen in Europe and have only registered a slight increase in China and Turkey, underlines the report. The IIF warns, however, that in an environment of low interest rates such as the current one, if credit guarantees are prolonged excessively, it can cause an accumulation of debt in unviable companies and create zombies business.

“Although sizeable budget deficits have been critical to tackling the crisis, finding the right exit strategy can be even more difficult than in the 2008 and 2009 crises. Political or social pressure can limit governments’ efforts to reduce deficits and debt, putting their ability to cope with future crises at risk. It can also restrict policy responses to mitigate the impact of climate change and the loss of natural capital, “says the organization that brings together the main private banks from around the world.

This is where the report ultimately puts the accent. Because although interest rates remain at historically low levels and there is no pressure on the horizon on central banks to reverse monetary stimuli, recent increases in commodity prices may cause a change in the scenario that hinders recovery and worsens even more so the economic crisis.