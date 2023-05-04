Two workers lay out an underwater fiber optic cable between the German islands of Rügen and Hiddensee in February last year. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

The total amount of data created, downloaded, copied and consumed globally will reach 120,000 exabytes (EB) this year and will reach 180,000 in two years, according to Statista. An exabyte is equivalent to 20 times the content of all the books written in history up to a decade ago, according to calculations by Acens (Telefonica Tech)or a stacked DVD tower of 5,950 kilometers, according to DE-CIX, the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. Total traffic forecast this year would be like watching 43 trillion high-definition movies (3 gigabytes each) online. How do you manage to channel that huge amount of information? One of the key elements is the network of fiber optic highways and, in particular, to guarantee global traffic, that of submarine lines that, arranged linearly, would reach 1.2 million kilometers and would be enough to circle the planet 30 times. , according to Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). Science believes that this network could be used for other uses and technology companies are developing complementary pathways in space.

Byte traffic, far from peaking, is increasing and will do so even more with the advent of artificial intelligence. “More and more data is transmitted over the internet because modern digital applications and services require more and more information from different sources. This trend will continue as consumer use of digital applications continues to increase,” explains Christoph Dietzel, DE-CIX Global Director of Products and Research.

How do you manage to channel that amount of data? The answer is out of sight: under the sea and in space.

The submarine network, made up of half a thousand lines, is 165 years old. The first ocean connection, which was operational for only a few weeks, dates back to 1858 and allowed Queen Victoria of England to congratulate then US President James Buchanan on her birthday. Since then it has not stopped growing, although the largest implementation has been registered in the last two decades. The longest fiber optic cable in the world serves 3,000 million people in Africa, Europe and Asia along its 45,000 kilometres, which arrived in Barcelona last October. The one that joins Japan and Europe is 28,000 kilometers long and, on the contrary, the one between the United Kingdom and Ireland, only 130 kilometers.

Map of submarine cables between continents. Pablo Monge

submarine cables

No more than the width of an average human arm, submarine cables contain optical fibers as small as a hair in diameter encased in materials such as polyethylene, copper, and waterproof aluminum barriers. This shield does not prevent incidents with anchors, nets, marine geographical accidents, fauna and natural phenomena. In this way, its useful life is around 25 years and requires permanent maintenance that is carried out with fleets deployed in strategic points of the sea where there is a greater concentration of infrastructures so that, with a robot, it can lift the damaged area and repair it.

Its deployment may not be completely innocuous, although the advances seek to minimize potential impacts. Installation and maintenance may damage or disturb marine habitats (Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews) by altering the sediments and the distribution of nutrients in the area, especially if dredging and trenching are used. The noise during these stages can also affect the fauna.

Marine fauna colonizing a 3.2 centimeter diameter submarine fiber cable in Half Moon Bay. Image distributed by scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

On the contrary, Theresa Bobis, regional director of DE-CIX, highlights the positive effects: “If installed correctly, fiber optic cables have a neutral impact on the environment. A study conducted by the University of Southampton (UK) has shown that cables are colonized by marine organisms in a matter of 1-2 months, depending on conditions. In fact, in coastal areas such as Maryland or New Jersey (USA), cable reels have been installed to favor the creation of artificial reefs and thus attract a large number of marine organisms. These areas can become sanctuaries, increasing biodiversity.”

satellites

Today’s digital society depends on data transfer. A complementary path is space, where 5,465 satellites orbit (almost half for telecommunications), according to the latest UCS data. In accordance with the European CommissionAlthough fiber offers superior performance (more capacity and speed), it requires more time and resources to deploy. However, satellite solutions are almost immediate and essential in areas without access to broadband or for mobile devices and land, air or sea vehicles.

For Bobis, “Both elements are essential in the Internet infrastructure and respond to different use cases, since everything revolves around speed and bandwidth. For now, the main advantage of the submarine cable over the satellite connection is that it responds to significantly lower latency and is capable of carrying a much greater amount of data through its fibers. A transfer rate of one exabyte for cable would allow you to download the entire Netflix library in a quarter of a second or all the content on the Internet in 12 minutes, according to his company’s calculations.

DAS Photonics validated the use of fiber optics instead of traditional coaxial cables on the Alphasat satellite, launched by ESA in 2013. THAT

“If we talk about new concepts, such as LEO satellites [siglas en inglés de órbita terrestre baja], these can be deployed and used remarkably cheaply and quickly,” adds Bobis. “Its proximity to Earth also allows for higher internet speeds and lower latency. As a result, it offers an ideal opportunity to support network expansion and provide coverage in rural areas while fiber optic infrastructure rollout is underway.”

For the DE-CIX board, “fiber, in general, is still far superior to the alternative from space in terms of speed and latency. And, in addition, the infrastructures related to satellite internet on land continue to depend on fiber. Satellites will not be able to completely replace the fiber optic network in the near future, but satellite operators may not even aspire to it. On the contrary, it is becoming increasingly clear that the greatest added value is created when both technologies coexist in meaningful symbiosis and can mutually benefit. It will be a long time before the network coverage guarantees fiber optic internet for the whole world. Until then, satellites can remedy the situation and reduce costs. The situation is similar on the business side: in the coming years, satellite internet connection may temporarily be a great asset for businesses in rural areas, allowing them to apply long-awaited technological innovations. In the long term, however, not here either [en las zonas rurales] the fiber optic network can be avoided”.

More information

One of the alternatives to satellites, but also thinking about space are balloons. The European Commission and six defense ministries have allocated 63.5 million euros to the EuroHAPS project (of English High-Altitude Platform Systems) to build airships, ecological and recoverable with which to improve communication capabilities, in addition to being used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Likewise, space is also presented as an alternative for data centers.

Other uses

In any case, as Bobis explains, all communication networks are complementary and have applications that can go beyond data transmission. “These same submarine cables could be used to collect data on the deep waters and the sea floor, thereby providing insights into critical environmental issues,” says Bruce Howe, of the Department of Ocean Engineering at the University of Hawaii and president of the UNESCO SMART Cables initiative and other entities.

And not just submarines. According to the University of Washington (UW), underground fiber-optic networks, like those at the bottom of the sea, have the potential to record ground vibrations as small as one nanometer anywhere the cable touches the ground. “Fiber-optic sensing is the greatest advance in terrestrial geophysics since the field went digital in the 1970s,” says the researcher and assistant professor of Earth and Space Sciences at the University of Washington. brad lipovsky.

Other research collected by sciencereport demonstrates the usefulness of wave oscillations in regular telecommunications traffic to detect seismic disturbances in a 10,000 km long submarine fiber optic cable. The same publication reflected a study on how ocean and seafloor dynamics can be tracked using distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) on fiber optic cables.

You can write to [email protected] and follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.