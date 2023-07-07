Last Tuesday, July 4, was the hottest day ever measured globally, surpassing the record recorded a day earlier, according to preliminary measurements taken Wednesday by a United States meteorological observatory. A trend probably linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

July 4, 2023 is so far the hottest day on record globally. Although the previous day marked a first record, the following day it was surpassed, as indicated by preliminary measurements taken on Wednesday, July 5, by an American meteorological observatory.

Last Tuesday the average air temperature on the planet’s surface was 17.18°Cas measured by a body dependent on the United States Agency for Oceanic and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA) which, however, has not yet given official confirmation in this regard.

This mark clearly exceeds the 17.01 °C measured on Monday, July 3 and which has already broken the previous daily record of 16.92 °C by a significant margin, established on August 14, 2016, and repeated on July 24. of 2022.

Between 1979 and 2000 the average air temperature was 16.20°C

These data are produced by a model from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction and published online by researchers at the University of Maine. The information dates back to 1979.

The air temperature, which fluctuates between approximately 12°C and 17°C on average daily throughout the year, reached a mark of 16.20°C in early July between 1979 and 2000, according to this system of measurements.

The European Copernicus Observatory, together with AFP, indicated that its “preliminary measurements of Monday, July 3, confirmed that it was the hottest day” of its “ERA5 database since 1940”, but that the reports were not yet available for July 4. of July.

These records, which have yet to be confirmed, are likely to be broken again soon as the Northern Hemisphere begins its summer season and the overall average global temperature continues to rise until late July or early August.

A preview of the El Niño phenomenon

In early June, global mean temperatures were the highest ever recorded by the European Copernicus service up to that point, beating previous records by a “substantial margin.”

These observations are a probable anticipation of the El Niño phenomenon -generally associated with an increase in global temperatures- coupled with the effects of global warming caused by human activity.







Several records were broken in Asia in June, with the UK experiencing the sixth hottest month of the year on record, while Mexico and Texas were hit by an extreme heat wave.