A Global ‘cyber breakdown’ as Microsoft IT services go haywire and banks, airlines, telecommunications companies, radio and television broadcasters and ‘offline’ supermarkets. A global problemSky News underlines. The main airlines are grounded USAThe BBC reports that a London the information problem would have hit the London Stock Exchange while the biggest problems would be recorded in Australia with grounded flights, chaos at supermarkets and intermittent transmission networks. However, Australia’s cybersecurity watchdog said that There is no information to suggest that this was a cyber attack.

Airports of Rome meanwhile reports in a note that, although its systems have not been impacted, “delays and/or cancellations are occurring on departing and arriving flights due to a generalized problem worldwide on the IT systems”.

The computer failure also caused technical problems for Business Square. At the opening of trading, the Borsa Italiana website was not updated, nor was the value of the Ftbe Mib index. Around 9:30, Borsa Italiana itself announced that the correct dissemination of the Ftse Mib index had been restored. Problems also occurred on the London Stock Exchange, where a technical problem affected the platform that disseminates information to the market, and at the opening the value of the main Ftse 100 index was delayed.

And again: severe disruption, at least until 10am, for flights to and from the airport of Berlin. “There are delays in the management due to a technical problem,” a spokeswoman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport explained. “Flight operations have been suspended until 10am.” Local media reported a server failure, but the spokeswoman did not confirm. The airport’s official website reports numerous flight cancellations – especially on short-haul flights – and major delays in arrivals and boarding. Meanwhile, at London Stansted Airport, some check-ins are being carried out manually but “flights are continuing to operate normally.” “Our main operating systems are not affected,” a spokeswoman told the BBC, but “some retail payment machine services have been affected” by the disruption.

In Israel The IT disruption is also affecting some hospitals. According to the Times of Israel, the problem affects some hospitals and the postal service, as well as some media outlets. Delays are possible at Ben Gurion Airport. According to the Health Ministry, more than a dozen hospitals in Israel are affected by the problems, including one facility in Jerusalem. The hospitals are operating manually and digital services remain inaccessible. The ministry stresses that there are no repercussions on patient care. Ambulances are being directed to facilities not affected by the problems.

In New Zeland IT problems for several systems at Christchurch International Airport. Problems, a Parliamentary spokesperson said, quoted by the BBC, also for the Assembly’s computer network.

The largest container terminal in the Polandthe Baltic Hub in the northern city of Gdansk, is the latest major infrastructure to be affected. “Please be advised that we are experiencing a global Microsoft operating system outage that is hampering the terminal’s operations,” the company said. Baltic Hub has asked companies not to send containers to the port.

From Ryanair to Delta, what the airlines say

From Edinburgh, Ryanair says it is experiencing “potential disruption to the network”, which the company says is due to a third-party outage, the BBC reports. It advises anyone travelling today to check the Ryanair app for updates on their flight.

Meanwhile, United, Delta and American Airlines – all based in the United States – have issued a “global grounding” on all their flights. Flights currently in operation will continue, but no new flights will take off for now.

Like all airlines today, Wizz Air is facing “enormous technical challenges due to disruption of third-party global IT systems”. Wizz Air customers may therefore experience disruption across the network with website and mobile app services temporarily unavailable. The following online services are currently unavailable: Wizz Air website and mobile application; reservation system; online check-in system and boarding pass display; contact centres – new bookings and changes to existing bookings.

“During the disruption – explains the airline – free check-in is available at the airport. Therefore, we advise passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before the scheduled departure time to allow sufficient time for check-in, security screening and specific airport health and safety procedures. We thank you for your understanding as we deal with the effects of the global IT disruption. The Wizz Air team is doing everything possible to minimize disruption to customers.”

Fingers pointed at Microsoft, what the company says

As for the causes, many people are pointing the finger at Microsoft’s Windows operating system. A post about X of Microsoft 365 service explained in the morning that the company’s engineers “are investigating an issue that is impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services”. At the same time, however, a Microsoft spokesperson told the BBC that “most services have been restored”.

Microsoft 365 is meanwhile moving forward with “mitigation measures” and on X specifies that “many services continue to see improvements in availability as we continue our mitigation efforts” of the problems.

BBC: ‘Antivirus update may have gone wrong’

“There have been reports suggesting that a cybersecurity company called Crowdstrike, which makes anti-virus software, has released a software update that has gone horribly wrong and is crashing Windows devices, causing PCs to get a ‘blue screen of death’,” the BBC said, adding that it is not known whether the global crash and these reports are part of the same problem or “whether this is a perfect storm of two major events happening simultaneously.”

“It’s not a cyber attack but a technical problem”

The computer disruptions and blocks that are occurring in various countries around the world are not linked to a global cyber attack, but to a technical problem. This is what Adnkronos learned fromNational Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) which since the early hours of this morning has been carefully monitoring the situation in Italy as well, providing support to those in need, being involved among other sensitive sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

According to the same sources, in any case the situation in Italy would be different from what is happening, for example, in America: in Italy there would not be any blockades at airports like in the USA.