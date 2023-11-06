Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 18:05

The dollar fluctuated close to stability against other major currencies for much of today, but gained some momentum towards the end of the session. Investors monitored statements from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) and other important central banks, as well as the advance of Treasury returns. In Argentina, the dollar traded on the parallel market (blue dollar) showed signs of stabilization, but in a context of tensions ahead of this month’s second election round.

At the end of the afternoon in New York, the dollar rose to 149.98 yen, the euro fell to US$1.0722 and the pound fell to US$1.2346. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, registered an increase of 0.18%, at 105.215 points.

The common European currency on a day of yet another weak signal from the economy. The euro zone’s composite purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 46.5 in October, a 35-month low. The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, stated that inflation will return to the 2% target in 2025, reaffirming the institution’s projections.

In the United Kingdom, the chief economist of the Bank of England (BoE), Huw Pill, considered it premature to talk about interest rate cuts this year, but said that this could be reconsidered around mid-2024. Pill He also projected that inflation in the country will slow down to around 5% in the October reading.

Among Fed officials, director Lisa Cook said she hopes that the current level of interest rates will return inflation to the 2% target. The US Central Bank also published a report on Bank Lending Practices (SLOOS), which found that the country’s banks reported tighter credit standards and lower demand for commercial and industrial loans among companies of all sizes in the third quarter, in a more uncertain economic environment with lower risk tolerance.

In Argentina, the blue dollar was traded at 925 pesos in the late afternoon, according to the newspaper Financial Scope, stable compared to Friday. The situation, however, is still one of caution before the second round on the 19th between the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the ultra-liberal Javier Milei. In the economy, the strength of inflation and the lack of reserves are problems with no end in sight.