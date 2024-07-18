Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 17:55

The dollar rose against its major peers, helped by the search for safety and the decline in stocks on Wall Street. The VIX index, which measures the expectation of volatility and is considered the “fear gauge” in New York, soared. On the radar, the market is observing signs of increased Democratic pressure for US President Joe Biden to give up his bid for reelection. The euro gave way in the face of the widespread movement to seek refuge in the US currency, after reacting little to the maintenance of interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The DXY index, which measures the US currency against six strong rivals, closed up 0.41% at 104.173 points.

According to NBC, the Biden campaign is expected to raise just 25% of what was expected in July. The US president has been more receptive in recent days to hearing arguments about why he should drop his reelection bid, Democrats said yesterday, according to the New York Times. Biden was still showing mild respiratory symptoms today, after contracting Covid-19.

The situation caused a sharp drop in the New York stock exchanges, which increased the demand for protection in the safety of the dollar.

At the same time, investors remain convinced that the monetary easing cycle in the United States will begin in September, which was reinforced by higher-than-expected unemployment benefit claims data.

The euro weakened to $1.0903. In a press conference after the interest rate decision, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde did not commit to a new rate cut in September. The pound fell against the dollar in the morning amid data showing easing wage pressures in the United Kingdom. The pound was quoted at $1.2950.

The dollar also rose against the yen, trading at 157.39 late in the day.

Among emerging currencies, the Mexican peso extended losses and the dollar hit the 18-peso mark at the day’s high, the highest value in the last nine days. On Thursday, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced three more names that will form part of her government, and revealed that the current head of the country’s Secretariat of Labor and Social Security, Marath Bolaños, will remain in office. The dollar rose to 18.0042 pesos.