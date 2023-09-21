Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 17:21

The dollar reversed earlier losses and strengthened in the late afternoon in comparison with rivals, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained interest rates, but left the door open for possible new tightening ahead. The movement amplified the pressure on the pound, which had already hit four-month lows against the American currency after the unexpected slowdown in inflation in the United Kingdom.

At around 5pm (Brasília time), the DXY index, which measures the US currency against six strong rivals, advanced 0.20%, to 105.367 points, with the euro falling to US$ 1.0663.

“Chair Jerome Powell and the Fed sent an unequivocally hawkish message of high rates for longer at today’s FOMC meeting,” summarizes Citi, in reference to the Federal Open Market Committee.

As expected, the Fed kept its interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.50%. However, the dot plot indicated that 12 expect a 25 basis point hike later this year. “The American economy is too strong and this rate hike cycle will last much longer than Wall Street would like,” commented Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

Thus, the dollar rose to 148.15 yen, while the pound fell to US$ 1.2345. The British currency had already been under pressure since the release of consumer inflation data (CPI), which slowed down and increased the possibility that the Bank of England (BoE) would choose to maintain interest rates at tomorrow’s meeting. Overall, analysts still expect a new increase, but the decision could be divided.

“With the slowdown in UK economic activity, cooling inflation and significantly reduced BoE rate expectations, sterling is now the worst performing of the major currencies when analyzed last month,” Convera commented in a report.

Among other currencies, the dollar fell to 7.2882 yuan in onshore trading, after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept the 1-year and 5-year loan reference rates (LPR) unchanged.