03/25/2024 – 17:07

The dollar fell this Monday, the 25th, with adjustments following recent gains and statements from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) in focus. The euro, in this context, strengthened, amid statements from the European Central Bank (ECB) that reinforced the prospect of interest cuts later on, but without committing to specific dates.

At the end of the afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 151.44 yen, practically stable, the euro rose to US$ 1.0841 and the pound rose to US$ 1.2640. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, registered a drop of 0.25%, at 104.210 points.

Among Fed officials, Lisa Cook, director of the central bank, stated that premature monetary easing could halt progress in combating inflation. Cook described the disinflation process as bumpy and irregular, but said this was expected. The president of the Atlanta district, Raphael Bostic, reaffirmed his expectation of only one interest rate cut this year, saying that it is possible to be patient while the economy maintains its momentum. The president of the Chicago Fed, Austan Goolsbee, highlighted the uncertainty in the situation, without committing to dates for the beginning of the easing cycle, but said he agrees with the median of this month's projections, which point to three interest rate cuts in the entire current year.

On the indicator agenda, the Chicago Fed's national activity index rose from -0.54 in January to 0.05 in February, when analysts interviewed by the FactSet predicted -0.35. Sales of new homes in the USA fell 0.3% in the same comparison, when an increase of 2.9% was expected.

Among the ECB's command, the institution's chief economist, Philip Lane, said that there is good progress in inflation, which should make it possible to review “part” of the interest rate hikes. Lane also expressed optimism about the trajectory of wages, expecting it to be in a “normalization process” following recent gains. Director Fabio Panetta stated that the ECB is moving towards a cut in interest rates and that the consensus for this has grown in recent weeks on the central bank's board.

In BBH's assessment, the dollar was in a consolidation process today, after recent gains. Capital Economics assessed that the stance of authorities in China and Japan caused the currencies of these countries, yuan and yen, to stabilize against the dollar. The consultancy says its base case is that policymakers will avoid destabilizing devaluations, but it also weighed in on potential risks to the two Asian currencies and their impacts.