The dollar fluctuated close to stability against other major currencies in general, such as the euro, but with the pound on the rise. Investors and analysts evaluated indicators on both sides of the Atlantic and also the minutes of the last meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as statements from directors of the main central banks.

At the end of the afternoon in New York, the dollar rose to 150.54 yen, the euro fell to US$1.0821 and the pound rose to US$1.2661. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, registered a fall of 0.05%, at 103,957 points.

In Europe, the pound appreciated on the day, with only a occasional loss of momentum following figures from the United Kingdom's purchasing managers index (PMI). The country's composite PMI rose to 53.3 in February, above the forecast of analysts interviewed by FactSet, of 52.9. In ING's assessment, the PMI numbers suggest an end to the technical recession in the United Kingdom, which is expected to grow in the first quarter of this year.

In the euro zone, the region's composite PMI rose from 47.9 in January to 48.9 in February's preliminary, supported by the services sector. The region's consumer price index (CPI) slowed to an increase of 2.8% in January, year-on-year, according to a review released today. In monetary policy, the ECB minutes pointed out that there was broad consensus among leaders that it was too early to discuss the possibility of cutting interest rates, at the meeting on January 24th and 25th, when rates were maintained for the third time in a row. The ECB command believes that the risk of cutting interest rates “too early” is greater than that of reducing them “too late”. Amid the news, the euro fluctuated very close to stability.

In the US, the composite PMI fell to 51.4 in the February preliminary, close to analysts' projection of 51.5. The dollar lost steam after the indicator, but regained some momentum with sales of used homes in the country, which rose 3.1% in January compared to December, with a better result than analysts had predicted.

Among directors of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), Patrick Harker (Philadelphia) said that an interest rate cut was close, but added that it would not be possible to specify when it would occur. Fed deputy Philip Jefferson said that, if the economy continues as expected, there could be monetary easing later this year.