07/03/2024 – 18:22

The dollar fell against rivals this Thursday, 7th, on a strong day for the euro and the yen. After the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its decision to maintain unchanged policy, President Christine Lagarde's statements suggesting interest rate cuts only from June onwards supported the single bloc's currency. The yen was supported by expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will soon begin to move its policy towards a less accommodative stance – reinforced by speeches from local BC officials.

The DXY index, which measures the strength of the dollar against six strong currencies, closed down 0.52%, at 102.823 points.

The ECB's interest rate statement initially put pressure on the euro, with investors interpreting the decision with a more dovish bias, as defined by Nordea. But Lagarde's press conference, shortly afterwards, soon changed sentiment, as her cautious speeches caused markets to increase bets on the start of relaxation later on. “Lagarde came as close as she could to saying that the ECB would not cut interest rates in April, with strong clues for June,” commented TD Securities.

This is what triggered the euro's upward momentum. At around 6pm (Brasília time), the euro was rising to US$1.0951.

On the dollar side, currency investors monitored statements by the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, in the second round of hearings in the US Congress today. Rabobank highlighted the lack of any more hawkish signal from Powell, as well as weaker US employment data, as factors in the dollar's depreciation abroad.

While the weekly number of unemployment benefit claims remained at a higher level than expected, the unit labor cost for the quarter advanced much less than analysts had predicted.

With this background and prospects for change in Japan's monetary policy, the dollar fell to 162.18 yen at the time mentioned. The Japanese currency was supported by “growing speculation that the BoJ may end its negative interest rate policy this month,” according to Convera.

The narrative of normalization of the BoJ's ultra-accommodative policy became stronger today, after leader Junko Nakagawa stated that the board must decide whether to review its control of the country's bond yield curve (JGB) and the purchases of riskier assets. BoJ President Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will maintain JGB purchases even if it decides to eliminate yield curve control.