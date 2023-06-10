Estadão Contenti

06/09/2023 – 17:56

The dollar advanced today against most of its strong rivals, however, it did not achieve a single direction among emerging countries and the DXY index ended the week in decline. Analysts point out that investors are positioning themselves for monetary decisions by the BCs of the main economies.

Around 5 pm (Brasília time), the pound was high at US$ 1.2577. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six strong rivals, rose 0.21%, to 103.557 points, but registered a drop of 0.44% in the week.

The Dollar extended the bullish move seen early in the morning, gaining strength against some major currency rivals. At the quoted time, the American currency advanced to 139.47 yen, after statements by the president of the Bank of Japan (BoJ, its acronym in English), Kazuo Ueda, put greater pressure on the Japanese currency. Ueda stated that he still sees uncertainty in the outlook for inflation in the country and has shown no signs of changes in the accommodative monetary policy.

Also under pressure in this trading session, the euro dropped to $1.0746. In a report, the Bank of America analyzes that the trajectory of the European currency in the long term will depend on the commitment of the European Central Bank (ECB) in combating inflation, in relation to other economies belonging to the G10. “The ECB still has work to do, but a ‘landing’ in the US economy and a shift in the Fed’s monetary policy will be necessary for a sustained recovery of the euro”, assesses the bank.

Among emerging countries, the dollar rose 82.485 rubles, in the wake of the decision by the Central Bank of Russia to keep rates at the current range, at 7.50%.

The Turkish lira fell again against the US currency, but recovered later. Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named Hafizer Gaye Erkan as president of the Turkish Central Bank, the first woman to lead the institution. The change generated expectations of high interest rates to contain inflation, and the MUFG says that significant increases in the basic interest rate are necessary to contain the inflationary scenario and give greater credibility to the local BC. In the late afternoon, the dollar retreated to 23.3413 Turkish lira.

In a report, Capital Economics notes that this was the second week of consecutive decline for the DXY since April, reflecting the divergence in US interest rates against other developed economies, after the central banks of Canada and Australia resumed raising their rates. These decisions, which surprised the market, led investors to price prolonged monetary tightening in developed economies, assesses the consultancy.























