Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 17:17

The dollar advanced against a basket of other strong currencies, and the yen also rose, on a day of general caution in the markets, given the geopolitical situation. The conflict between Israel and Hamas and its potential developments received attention. On the economic agenda, weak consumer sentiment data in the US was accompanied by a rise in inflation expectations, but investors in general were increasing their bets on maintaining interest rates in the next decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank).

At the end of the afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 149.50 yen, the euro fell to US$1.0515 and the pound fell to US$1.2139. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, registered an increase of 0.05%, at 106,648 points. For the week, the DXY rose 0.57%.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas was an important focus, while the US acted in diplomacy to try to restrict potential developments in the conflict. Caution also supported the search for security in the foreign exchange market, although the dollar showed restrained strength. On the indicator agenda, US consumer sentiment measured by the University of Michigan fell, below what analysts expected, and inflation expectations rose in the survey.

Among Fed officials, Patrick Harker (Philadelphia) said that the interest rate tightening cycle may have already come to an end. According to him, this strengthens the possibility of a soft landing in the American economy.

In Europe, the euro retreated even after stronger than expected data in the region. Industrial production in the euro zone grew 0.6% in August compared to July, above the 0.5% forecast of analysts interviewed by FactSet.