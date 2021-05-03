Weekly cases of COVID-19 on the planet they went down for the first time since February, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Monday. In turn, and India and Brazil concentrate half of all cases.

Weekly infections stood at 5.69 million in the last seven days, while in the week of April 19 to 25 they had been 5.73 million, finally showing a decrease in the global curve of cases after a month and a half rising.

“There were more cases in the past two weeks than in the first six months of the pandemic, and India and Brazil account for more than half of the cases in the past week, although there are many other countries in the world facing a fragile situation“, alerted in a press conference the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A burial of a COVID patient in India, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: REUTER

Faced with the brake on infections, the number of deaths in the past week (93,000) was still higher than the 88,000 of the previous one, and is close to the record figures of January, when they touched 100,000 weekly deaths from COVID-19.

In the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases exceed 152 million, and the dead are almost 3.2 million.

In India, which already exceeds 400,000 weekly cases and continues breaking records of daily infections (although the numbers are growing less slowly than a week ago) WHO continues to help with the distribution of equipment such as oxygen concentrators and mobile hospitals.

Tedros added that given the terrible situation of the Indian health network, which prevents many patients from being hospitalized, the WHO has started an information campaign on how to care at home for patients who cannot be admitted to health centers.

“What has happened in India and Brazil it can happen in any Part if we do not take the precautions that we have requested since the beginning of the pandemic, “said the director general, referring to the well-known measures of wearing a mask, avoiding crowded places, washing hands frequently or ventilating the house.

Tedros stressed on the other hand that the COVAX program for the distribution of vaccines around the world, to which Moderna has agreed to donate 500 million doses, has already distributed some 50 million vaccines in more than 120 countries, although “it continues to face problems of supply”.

The head of the WHO stressed that COVAX and the rest of the initiatives to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics still need some An additional $ 19 billion this year and it will probably need between $ 35 and 45 billion to follow vaccinations in 2022.

In this sense, Tedros assured that the G7 countries, which will hold a summit of leaders next month, “can mobilize a large part of these funds and lead a global effort to speed up vaccination around the world“.

Source: EFE