Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2023 – 16:38 Share

São Paulo, 2 – World cotton production should total 26.526 million tons in the 2023/24 season, which officially started on Tuesday, August 1st, said the International Cotton Advisory Council (Icac) in monthly report. The volume represents an increase of 7.48% compared to the estimate for the 2022/23 season, of 24.679 million tons.

Global consumption in 2023/24 is expected to increase by 2.22% compared to the previous season, to 24.411 million tons.

Exports should increase 12.91%, to 9.524 million tons, said the Icac. Already the ending stocks must grow 10.47%, to 22.321 million tons.

Price estimates for the A index in the 2023/24 season range from 66 to 109 cents per pound, with an average of 85 cents.