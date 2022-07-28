Today, Thursday, the world is living the “Earth Exceeding Day”, with humanity reaching a level that the planet can produce in one year without depleting its resources, while consumption in the remainder of the year will be at the expense of these resources and will exceed their capacity.
The “Earth Overshoot Day” index was created by researchers in the early nineties of the twentieth century, and is a visualization of what resources on Earth can produce without being depleted.
The two NGOs, the World Wide Fund for Nature and the Global Footprint Network, explained that July 28, today, is the date when “humanity has consumed all that ecosystems can renew in one year.”
“In the remaining 156 days (until the end of the year), our consumption of renewable resources will eat away at the planet’s natural capital,” Leticia Mellis of the Global Football Network said at a press conference.
She explained that this does not even take into account the needs of other species that live on the planet, stressing the need to “leave space for the wild world as well.”
Earth’s resources are “overrun” when human pressures exceed the ability of natural ecosystems to regenerate.
The Global Footprint Network, which monitors this indicator, indicated that this environmental deficit has continued to widen for 50 years, as it began to be recorded on December 29, 1970, then November 4, 1980, until October 11, 1990, September 23, 2000, and August 7, 2010.
The date of the deadline was delayed by three weeks in 2020, due to quarantine and closure measures aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic, before returning to previous levels.
The history of the “earth resource overrun” is calculated based on the ecological footprint of human activities in six different categories: land and marine areas required for agriculture and grazing, forest areas required for forest products, hunting areas, built-up areas, and forest areas required to absorb carbon emitted from the combustion of fossil fuels. It is closely related to consumption patterns, particularly in rich countries.
For example, if the entire population of the world lived like the French, then Earth Overshoot Day would have been earlier than the current date, May 5, 2022.
Both the World Wide Fund for Nature and the Global Footprint Network considered that this excess is due to the diet of humanity.
“Our diet has gone haywire and the consumption of natural resources has become excessive, not taking into account the requirements to combat poverty” on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is causing an epidemic of overweight and obesity, said Pierre Canet of the WWF office in France.
The two NGOs stressed that this food system has a “large ecological footprint”, as “food production drives all categories of the footprint, especially agriculture (essential for animal and human food) and carbon (agriculture is a greenhouse gas-intensive sector).
“Providing food for humanity requires the use of a total of more than half of the planet’s biological capacity (55 percent),” they explained.
Pierre Canet specifically noted that “a large part of the food and raw materials are used to feed animals that are then consumed by humans”.
He noted, for example, that “63 percent of arable land” in the European Union “is directly related to livestock production”.
Agriculture contributes to deforestation, climate change through the emission of greenhouse gases, biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, in addition to requiring the use of a large portion of fresh water, the two organizations explained.
The two organizations called, based on scientific recommendations, to reduce meat consumption in rich countries.
“If we can cut meat consumption in half, we can delay the date of the skip day by 17 days,” said Leticia Mehlis.
And she stated that “reducing food waste allows the date to be delayed by 13 days, and this is a significant matter”, knowing that one third of the world’s food is wasted.
#Global #consumption #exceeding #Earths #resources
Leave a Reply