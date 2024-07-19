The global computer blackout has had an uneven impact in the Americas on Friday. In the northern countries, with the United States at the forefront, system failures have unleashed chaos at some of the main airports as hundreds of thousands of people begin their summer vacations. At least five American airlines – Allegiant Air, American, Delta, Spirit and United – were forced to suspend their services for several hours, citing communication problems. As of 3 p.m. Eastern time, more than 2,400 flights in, to or from the United States had been canceled and another 7,600 were delayed. According to FlightAwarea database that tracks flight information.

The Microsoft computer failure has affected air operations in Mexico. During the early hours of Friday, users of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) reported various delays and cancellations, particularly on international flights. Long lines around the counters of the most important airlines were reported from early morning and continued throughout the morning. The bulk of passengers were finally diverted to the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). The blackout also had repercussions on the northern border due to problems registered in the Electronic Inspection Network for Rapid Inspection Travelers (Sentri), whose users, under normal conditions, take a few minutes to pass the controls and had to wait hours.

The computer update that caused the system to collapse has not, however, generated serious failures in air traffic in Colombia. The Civil Aeronautics, the state agency in charge of regulating aviation, reported through its X account that “air traffic control in Colombia has not been affected by the reported global situation. Air operations continue normally and without interruptions.” Something similar happens in Argentina and Chile. The Chilean-Brazilian airline Latam, based in Santiago de Chile, has reported that, so far, its services have not been affected, but it has recommended its thousands of passengers to Check the status of your flight as a precaution through the website of the company.

Early in the morning, Latam warned through its social networks that its operations could be affected by the technological blackout, causing possible delays in its flights. A few hours later, however, they deleted the message from their X account. Along the same lines, JetSMART, another Chilean airline, announced that “flights continue to operate, however there could be some delays.”

The impact on the banking sector was felt mainly in Brazil. Some entities in the country, including Bradesco, one of the largest private financial institutions in the country, reported instability in some of their services on Friday, Efe reports. Bradesco, with some 100 million customers, acknowledged that its digital channels were out of service as a result of the global fall of Microsoft systems following a faulty update of the CrowdStrike computer security platform. “The teams are working to regularize the situation as soon as possible,” the Brazilian bank said on its social networks. In addition, according to the Downdetector portal, which identifies cyber problems based on user complaints, cited by the G1 portal, Bradesco’s digital brand, Next, was also the subject of reports indicating difficulties in accessing its application.

With information from Paola Nagovitch, Emma Jaramillo Bernat, Darinka Rodriguez and Maria Victoria Agouborde.

