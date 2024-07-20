After global down that yesterday hit computer systems around the worldbusinesses and services are slowly recovering. Banks, hospitals and airlines were the hardest hit by the buggy software update released by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that affected Microsoft Windows systems.

The company’s CEO, apologizing again for the global disruption of services, said that a fix has been released, but admitted that it could be “some time” before all systems are back up and running, CNN explains.

While some air services are starting to return to normal after thousands of flights – nearly 4,300 – were cancelled, Operators expect some delays and cancellations to persist over the weekend, however.. Meanwhile, many companies are now dealing with backlogs and missed orders that could take days to resolve. Health services in Britain, Israel and Germany were also affected, with operations cancelled yesterday.

The Global chaos has meanwhile raised concerns about the vulnerability of globally interconnected technologies and the extent to which a single software glitch could have such widespread impact.

The situation today

The global crash began late Thursday afternoon affecting Windows users who run the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity software, Microsoft said, although the full extent of the problem only became clear yesterday morning. By Friday evening, disruptions began to ease in many parts of the world, with several airports reporting that “most flights were operational” despite ongoing problems with check-in and payment systems. Hong Kong International Airport has since resumed normal operations, according to Chinese state media.

In the meantime, J.P. Morgan Chasethe largest U.S. bank, said it was working to restore service to ATMs. By the end of the day, there had been a decline in issues on U.K. sites, according to the website Downdetector, which tracks sites that may be experiencing technical problems.

CrowdStrike and Microsoft: “It may take some time and several reboots”

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on X that a flaw was found “in a single content update for Windows hosts.” “We are deeply sorry for the impact that this has caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone who has been impacted, including our company,” he told NBC, adding: “Many customers are in the process of rebooting and it will be up and running shortly.” It may take some time “for some systems that don’t automatically recover, but our mission is to ensure that every customer is fully restored.”

Microsoft then said that multiple reboots may be required, with some users reporting that it could take up to 15 before the issue is resolved. Additionally, tech experts say that the CrowdStrike fix will need to be applied to each affected device separately.

It is likely, CNN notes, that questions will now be raised about Crowdstrike’s influence as a major player in the cybersecurity market and the wisdom of having such a crucial part of the industry controlled by just a handful of companies. Yesterday, meanwhile, the company’s shares fell about 12%.

The consequences of the down: cancelled flights and blocked banks

The problems were first noted in Australia, and have been felt most severely in the travel industry. Airports have seen delays, with long queues as flights have been cancelled or delayed and planes and passengers have been left stranded for hours. Some airports have had to recruit additional staff to manually check in passengers.

Cirium’s aviation data shows that more than 4,200 flights – or 3.9% of the total – were cancelled yesterday, but that figure could include flights cancelled for other reasons. Payment systems, banks and healthcare providers around the world have also been affected. Some train companies have reported delays on their lines, while Sky News and ABC Australia have both suffered disruptions.

The global shutdown is also believed to have long-term effects as companies struggle to pay their staff salaries.particularly where payments are made on a weekly basis.