During the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2021, businessmen, civil society and government representatives from around the world, participated for 26 continuous hours from June 15 to 16, through dialogues, reflections and knowledge exchanges in order to accelerate the objective of the private sector, collectively, to achieve the goals set in the 2030 Agenda.

The event, which was held remotely, addressed in different panels, topics such as the convergent crisis of climate change, the global pandemic by covid-19, as well as on the increase in social and economic inequality and corruption, where, in addition, it offers a roadmap towards sustainable recovery, as well as the construction of a more just, equitable and resilient world.

Within the conferences, the panel “Ten Years After the Guiding Principles of Human Rights and Business” was held, in which five independent experts participated, who took stock of the achievements achieved to date. Some points to be done and the challenges that currently exist for the fulfillment of this objective were evaluated. For this reason, there was also talk of a vision for the future, of a route to implement the Guiding Principles in a broad and general way until 2030.

It should be remembered that the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights had the unanimous endorsement of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2011. They were developed under the leadership of Professor John Ruggie with diverse participation. , in which it was sought to outline a framework that protects, respects and remedies human rights against corporate actions.

Of the general advances in this matter, the positioning of the issue on the public agenda stands out, since, although they are voluntary foundations, the Guiding Principles have become one of the main tools at the international level to address the issue of human rights in the companies. This in turn has also evidenced the need to deepen our understanding of how the private sector impacts the development of public and private policies in favor of human rights.

“Without a doubt, the guiding principles have been a tool for social transformation that pay for equality, democracy and security, for the well-being of people. The impacts of the COVID19 pandemic pose different challenges and setbacks for us, it is clear the urgency to act in a coordinated manner from various fronts, public-private sector and civil society, the normative part is not enough to protect the dignity and integrity of people proactively, this is the first step to pay for the recovery and competitiveness of companies, “commented Martha Herrera Gonzalez, global director of Social Impact at CEMEX and president of the Council of the Mexican Global Compact Network.

In general, the implementation in 25 countries, to date, of National Action Plans on business and human rights (NAP) stands out. In Latin America, only Colombia and Chile have a NAP, while Honduras, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala and Nicaragua are working on an Action Plan or other types of policies on the matter.

It is also important to mention that the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights has a new project to chart the route to follow in the following years, with the aim of reaching 2030 with the presentation of concrete and measurable results, in the that a sustainable framework for development is envisaged.

This panel was moderated by Mauricio Bonilla, Executive Director of the Mexico Global Compact, and participated: Valentina Lira (Chile) Assistant Manager of Sustainable Development, Viña Concha y Toro; Martha Herrera (Mexico), global director of Social Impact at Cemex; Bernardo Vargas, president at Grupo ISA; and Alejandro Amor, Ombudsman of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and president of ADPRA.

