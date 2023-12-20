Bloomberg: an increase in the number of attacks on ships in the Red Sea will lead to higher prices for goods

An increase in the number of missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea could cause a serious blow to the global economy. Increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will slow down delivery times for goods and, as a result, will lead to higher prices for various types of products around the world, reports Bloomberg.

Due to Israel's war with representatives of the Palestinian radical group Hamas and its allies represented by the Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Shiite paramilitary association Ansar Allah, many of the largest logistics companies, including the Danish Maersk, were forced to stop transiting goods through the Red Sea. Now, instead of passing through the Suez Canal, foreign ships are increasingly choosing longer routes around the African continent, experts say.

As a result of the above factors, the cost of cargo delivery may increase significantly, which will inevitably lead to higher prices for various types of products. Compounding the problem is the fact that the Red Sea until recently accounted for a total of 14 percent of all global waterborne trade. Among the countries most affected by disruptions in trade are likely to be Greece, Jordan, Sri Lanka and Bulgaria, analysts predicted.

Rising prices may primarily affect Mediterranean European countries. This is due to the fact that more than 20 percent of all containers passing through the Suez Canal are sent from Asian ports to this region, logistics project44 analysts said. However, if trade disruptions continue in the medium term, the negative impact will be felt not only by residents of southern European but also Asian countries. “The best the world can hope for is a moderate-risk scenario in which shipping is suspended for at least several months,” the experts concluded.

The suspension of shipping in the Red Sea was previously announced not only by Maersk, but also by representatives of a number of oil and gas giants, including BP and the Norwegian state concern Equinor. The reason was the increased incidence of rocket attacks on their ships. Against this background, Bloomberg warned of the risk of a transport collapse on the global energy market and, as a consequence, the threat of a sharp rise in oil exchange prices.