Rio de Janeiro (AFP) With the closure of cafes and offices due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, Global coffee market Apprehensive about a difficult year. But the major producers weathered the crisis, thanks to a combination of exceptional harvests, better prices and greater consumption of stone.

Record production in Brazil

Total production was 0.9% lower during 2019-2020 compared to the previous period. “The year 2020 has been especially good for Brazil,” analyst Carlos Mira told AFP.

The largest global coffee producer recorded a record harvest of 63.08 million bags of 60 kg, an increase of 27% compared to 2019, according to the National Supply Company.

Brazil produces 77% of the coffee “Arabica”, which is better quality than “Robusta” coffee.

The year was not good for other countries in terms of production, as stated by this expert at Rabobank in London.

For its part, Vietnam, the main producer of Robusta coffee, will harvest 29 million bags, 7% less than in the period 2020-2021 compared to the previous period due to drought, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Colombia, known for producing the best “Arabica” coffee in the world, recorded a 6% decline in production in 2020 with 13.9 million bags, according to the National Coffee Producers Association.

Africa

With Ethiopia at the top of twenty producing countries, Africa did not witness any surprises during the year in this area.

“The continent is very stable,” Mira said. “Because there are large distances between countries, climate diversity, and prices have not been affected by the fact that production is more distributed and the cost of fertilizer is lower.”

Rising prices

Consumption and exports have been affected by restrictions due to the pandemic. Producers ’revenues varied according to the stability of their currencies against the dollar, in addition to the quality and quantity of crops.

But the global exchange rate makes up for it.

Arabica coffee was traded on the New York Stock Exchange at $ 1.10, up from 2019, when it fell to less than a dollar.

In addition to its bumper harvest, Brazil added its currency by 29% against the dollar, while in Colombia, producers were relieved by the peso’s depreciation of 4.7% against the dollar.

The Colombian harvest reached unequal levels at $ 2.6 billion, “the highest in the past 20 years,” according to an official with the Coffee Growers’ Union.

“The price of coffee fluctuates a lot and sometimes very quickly,” said economist Rodolfo Schwarez of the University of Nasuinal. “But the year 2020 was exceptional in terms of current prices.”

In New York and London, “futures” contracts are negotiated, based on estimates of the price of coffee upon delivery, to protect both the buyer and the seller from volatility.

“The price in 2020 was 70% less in real terms than the 1983 price,” when it hit $ 1.40, says Fernando Morales Dela Cruz of the “Cafe For Change” organization.

Mira says that the picture in Vietnam was bleak “with a disappointing dollar price for Robusta coffee, as the harvest came below expectations and the state largely dominates the national currency.” “The cost of shipping from Vietnam has almost tripled,” he added.

Coffee consumption

Coffee, which symbolizes activity and the gathering of friends, has also been affected by the Corona virus, and coffee is consumed at home instead of in cafes and offices.

While the restrictions affected movement in the ports as well as the workers who handle the harvest, consumption was not affected by the expected rate (-2.4%) even though it was less than production for the third year in a row.

According to the International Coffee Organization, 168.68 million coffee bags were harvested in the world for the period between 2019-2020, for an estimated consumption of 164.53 million.

Demand is expected to improve. But an increase of 1.9% of global production will translate into a surplus of 5.27 million bags in 2020-2021, according to the organization.

In general, coffee consumption increases in winter. However, store closures and restrictions imposed in Europe may affect this phenomenon.

In 2021, Brazil is expected to define the coffee market. Experts believe that its production of “Arabica” will decrease by nearly 30% due to severe drought, which could benefit Colombia, Ethiopia and the producing countries in Central America.