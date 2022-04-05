LONDON (Reuters) – The global coffee market will record a deficit of 3.1 million bags in the 2021/22 harvest (October-September) as Brazil, the biggest producer of the bean, harvested a smaller crop in 2021, the report said. International Coffee Organization (ICO) in its monthly report.

The intergovernmental body warned, however, that the market balance could change sharply due to a potential slowdown in the world economy, rising production costs and reduced consumption and imports due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The ICO estimated global coffee production in 2021/22 at 167.2 million bags of 60 kg, a decrease of 2.1% on the previous year, and consumption at 170.3 million bags, an annual increase of 3.3%.

The organization also said that global exports of green beans in February totaled 9.88 million bags, down from 10.24 million the previous year.

Shipments reached 47.18 million bags in the first five months of the coffee cycle, down 3% from the previous year.

Brazil continues to face problems with the availability of containers for transporting the product, although the situation has improved in recent weeks, the ICO said.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel)

