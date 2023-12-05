Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 05/12/2023 – 11:36

The report also indicates that, if the rate of emissions remains as high as it is currently, global warming has a chance of reaching a target of 1.5°C in seven years. Carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, are expected to break a new record, reaching 36.8 billion tons, according to data from the Global Carbon Budget Report presented this Tuesday (05/12) at the Climate Conference, COP28, in Dubai.

In relation to 2022, emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, the main source of the global greenhouse effect that causes the climate crisis, grew by 1.1%, according to the report prepared by more than 90 institutions, including the University of Exeter , the University of East Anglia, the Center for International Climate Research and Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich.

When fossil CO2 emissions and emissions from land use change are added together, the total will rise to 40.9 billion tons this year, in line with forecasts for the end of 2023. The overall number is higher than in 2022 , when 40.6 billion tons of CO2 would have been emitted, and confirms the distance that persists in relation to the global climate goals to be met, which should be “urgent”, according to the report.

While about half of CO2 is still absorbed by terrestrial “sinks” such as forests and oceans, the rest of the emissions remain in the atmosphere and cause climate change.

The study also highlights regional differences in the fight against climate change. According to the indicators, major polluters recorded drops in CO2 emissions this year, such as the United States (-3%), the European Union (-7.4%) and the rest of the world (-0.4%). However, China, responsible for almost a third of global emissions, recorded a 4% increase in emissions.

India also saw CO2 emissions rise by more than 8% this year, meaning the country has overtaken the EU as the third-largest emitter of fossil fuels, according to the report.

Global warming of 1.5°C in seven years

The report also indicates that, at the current rate of emissions, there is a 50% chance that, in about seven years, global warming will exceed a normalized threshold of 1.5°C above pre-industrial thermal levels. CO2 emissions worsen climate change and create a critical outlook, with extreme temperatures and strong storms.

“It seems inevitable that we will exceed the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement”, warns Pierre Friedlingstein, from the University of Exeter, United Kingdom, and coordinator of the report.

Through this agreement, signed in 2015, countries committed to limiting the increase in temperature to less than 2°C compared to the pre-industrial era and, if possible, to 1.5°C. Since then, the more ambitious target of 1.5°C has become a priority, as greater warming could trigger dangerous and irreversible changes in the planet’s climate – which would leave regions of the Earth uninhabitable.

Scientists warn that global action to reduce fossil fuels is not moving quickly enough to prevent extreme climate change.

Rapid emissions cuts

According to scientists, COP28 in 2023, which runs until December 12, will have to reach an agreement on “rapid reductions in fossil fuel emissions” that prevent the planet’s temperature from exceeding these levels or, at least, maintain the goal of not exceeding a 2°C increase compared to the pre-industrial era.

“All countries need to decarbonize their economies much faster than they have been doing, to avoid worse impacts on climate change,” says Friedlingstein.

The forecast is that atmospheric CO2 emissions will reach 51% above pre-industrial levels in 2023.

According to Glen Peters, from CICERO, the Center for International Climate Research, carbon dioxide emissions are 6% higher than when countries signed the Paris agreement. “Things are going in the wrong direction”, he warns.

Due to greenhouse gases generated by human activity, the year 2023 also broke temperature records and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stated that global temperatures increased by an average of 1.2 °C, making the year 2023 the hottest history, causing heat waves, forest fires, floods and storms.

lr/cn (Reuters, efe)