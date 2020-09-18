STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) – After a month-long corona-related break, Greta Thunberg and the climate movement Fridays for Future are calling for a new, globally coordinated climate protest day. Depending on the applicable Corona regulations, demonstrations will take place next Friday both on the streets and digitally in a diverse and safe way, Thunberg said on Friday evening at an online press conference. “We are doing this to send a signal that we have to treat this crisis as a crisis. This is a global emergency that takes many different forms,” ​​Thunberg said. The most important thing is to point out that those who suffer most from the effects of climate change are those who are least able to do it.

Fridays for Future is expecting thousands of protests all over the world on Friday, September 25th. In Germany, more than 300 climate strikes have been planned so far, according to a listing of the German offshoot of the movement. Last year, hundreds of thousands to millions of people around the world took part in several globally coordinated days of protest to call on their governments to do more to protect the climate. Because of the corona pandemic, major street protests have not been possible this year.

For months, Thunberg has been committed to directing attention away from itself and towards activists in those countries that are already particularly badly affected by the climate crisis. At the press conference, she therefore let young climate protectors from other parts of the world speak. “We’re fighting for the present, not for the future,” said Argentinean Nicole Becker. Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines complained that her home country was particularly hard hit by the climate crisis, although the Filipinos hardly contributed to climate change with their emissions.

Thunberg only spoke up briefly: “I am privileged enough to live in a privileged part of the world. I am probably the most uninteresting person in this press conference,” she said./trs/DP/stw