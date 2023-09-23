Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Let’s celebrate! The Global Citizen Festival 2023 is back. This show aims to unite a large number of artists to raise awareness among the population and world leaders on social and environmental issues, ranging from the eradication of poverty to caring for the environment. This year, personalities and stars of all kinds joined, such as Anitta, Sofía Carson and Red Hot Chili Peppers. and Find out the schedules, when and where to see the show HERE.

Global Citizen 2023: when does it start?

The famous festival is scheduled to take place today, Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Global Citizen 2023: what time does it start?

Global Citizen 2023 will begin at 3:00 pm (Peru time). If you are in another country, check the schedules here:

Mexico: 2.00 pm

Colombia: 2.00 pm

Ecuador: 3.00 pm

Bolivia: 4.00 pm

Venezuela: 4.00 pm

Chile: 4.00 pm

How to watch the Global Citizen 2023 presentation for FREE?

To the excitement of the fans of the many artists who confirmed their presence, you will be able to see the show LIVE ONLINE for free by following streaming platforms.

Official channels to watch the Citizen Festival 2023. Photo: Official web capture.

Which artist will perform at Global Citizen 2023?

Global Citizen 2023 will have a large number of guest artists, such as: