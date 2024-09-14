The International Charity Organization launched the “Correction of Violators’ Status” initiative within the country, with a total of three million dirhams, with the aim of completing the procedures for issuing their residencies, as part of the campaign to exempt violators of entry and residency regulations from fines announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The Secretary-General of the Authority, Dr. Khalid Al Khaja, stated that supporting national campaigns is the approach of the International Charity Organization, including this campaign that exempted individuals from fines and gave them the opportunity to settle their situations, with the aim of providing a stable and safe life for them and their families, stressing that “the relevant departments and sections are working to receive all requests through their website in a step to facilitate the beneficiaries and receive the largest number of them.”

It is noteworthy that the Authority will accept 600 applications in the first phase of the initiative from those who meet the conditions.

