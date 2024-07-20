During a visit to Senegal, a delegation from the International Charity Organization headed by the Secretary-General of the organization, Dr. Khalid Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, inspected 90 charitable and development projects implemented by the organization, including projects to build mosques, dig wells, and build Quran memorization centers, in addition to food distribution projects and small production projects, among others. Al Khaja said that the visit is part of the organization’s efforts to ensure that projects are implemented efficiently and achieve their desired goals in supporting needy communities and improving their living conditions, explaining that the delegation visited the most needy areas in a move aimed at extending a helping hand to those in need there.