The International Charitable Organization continues to implement the “Their Health is Trust” campaign for the third year in a row, which aims to treat medical cases and launch humanitarian initiatives and projects.

Dr. Khalid Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the Authority, explained that the 2023 campaign aims to implement total projects worth 10 million dirhams inside and outside the country, which include treating medical cases in addition to building and furnishing health facilities and various other projects.

Al-Khaja said: “Thanks to God Almighty, we were able to reach hundreds of stranded patients, through our field visits to the Authority’s work areas, where we saw the extent of the need of those in pain for good deeds that mend their broken hearts and heal their pain.”

He stressed that the patients’ need for treatment is no less important than our need to give charity and spend in these charitable causes, because of their great benefit and benefit to individuals and societies, recalling the words of our Noble Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace: “Heal your sick with charity.”

It is noteworthy that this campaign reinforces the ongoing health initiatives launched by the Authority throughout the year, which falls under the name “Friends of Patients Committee,” which is concerned with studying all medical cases that require treatment, medications, or operations.