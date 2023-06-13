84% of Italians recognize the link between science and the role it plays in improving the quality of life, according to the State of Science Index 2023 report promoted by 3M as part of 3M Forward, a new program that aims to highlight the how scientists, engineers and experts are harnessing the power of science to help society address global megatrends. According to the results of the report, 93% of Italians believe that science can help minimize the effects of climate change. One example is 3M’s nanostructured iridium catalyst, which reduces the amount of iridium, a rare precious metal, required to meet the stringent efficiency and longevity requirements of water electrolysers. In this way, green hydrogen production can be made more convenient, efficient and accessible. 95% of Italians believe that electric public transport is reliable, while 91% fear negative consequences if the country fails to solve the problem of the shortage of skilled labour, starting from the negative economic impact up to the abandonment of public infrastructures and the decline in overall quality.

“The challenges posed by megatrends will not be solved by one big idea, but by the combination of a multitude of ideas that together aim to drive the transformation of society,” said Camila Cruz Durlacher, Vice President of 3M Corporate R&D Operations in EMEA . “Science has the potential to solve the world’s toughest challenges, and 3M’s broad portfolio of solutions and the company’s extensive experience make us uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions at scale.” Maurizio Asti, 3M Managing Director in Italy and South East Europe, added: “Science and the economy, as well as society and technology are evolving at an unprecedented speed. As a global company we face the challenges posed by megatrends We bring our collaborative skills and innovative spirit to work to ensure that we and our customers can develop solutions that have real impact and that, over the long term, effectively balance the needs of business, of society and the environment”.