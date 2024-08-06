Global Central Banks Blamed for Stock Market Panic

FT: Inaction by global central banks after stock market crash could trigger global crisis

Global central banks have been accused of inaction that has caused stock markets to fall, the newspaper said. Financial Times (FT).

Economists say the global sell-off in stock markets was caused by investor panic over the US Federal Reserve’s lack of response to worse-than-expected employment data. Such sentiment could itself trigger a global crisis if regulators fail to act, the newspaper writes.

Stock market volatility is at its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts say central banks need to build positive expectations among investors, including through statements at a symposium in Jackson Hole on August 22-24, which will feature central bank governors.

Evercore ISI Vice Chairman Krishna Guha believes that the risks of a slowdown in the US economy have increased, as market turmoil could push companies into mass layoffs. Simon McAdam of Capital Economics, in turn, noted that the situation in stock markets “could itself have macroeconomic consequences, either by leading to the collapse of large financial institutions or by tightening credit conditions in general.”

The decline in the US stock market began on August 2 after the publication of statistics on the labor market. The country’s authorities reported that the unemployment rate in July rose to 4.3 percent. According to experts, this data indicates an increased risk of a recession in the economy. The stock markets of the Asia-Pacific region collapsed on August 5.

The domino effect and the spread of the collapse from Asia to other regions caused a change in strategy by the Japanese regulator – until recently, trading was based on the difference in rates between the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) and the Bank of Japan. At the opening of the US markets on August 5, the Dow Jones index fell by 2.27 percent, NASDAQ by 6.35 percent, and the S&P 500 by 4.27 percent.