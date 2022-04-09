Action led by the European Commission had support from Canada, Poland and mobilized great names in international music

the global campaign Stand Up for Ukraine raised €9.1 billion this Saturday (April 9, 2022) for Ukrainian refugees as a result of the Russian invasion. The initiative was launched in March by the European Commission, with support from Canada and Poland, in partnership with the NGO Global Citizen.

During the fundraising event, held in the Polish capital Warsaw, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, thanked everyone who participated in the global solidarity effort and said that “the generosity of countries, companies and people offer some light in this dark hour”.

The amount collected corresponds to:

€4.1 billion are financial contributions and donations from governments, companies and individuals around the world for internally displaced persons;

€5 billion are loans and guarantees from European public financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank.

According to the UN (United Nations), the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeds 4 million.

MOBILIZATION OF FAMOUS

The campaign mobilized governments, politicians and music greats such as Celine Dion, Lenny Kravitz, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna.

I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I’m calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now: https://t.co/wDKhuLbFAV – Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/oWhlbiZplG — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 8, 2022

Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now. Join all of us on E Street and @glblctzn as we #StandUpForUkraineand stand up for those globally distributed because everyone deserves safe and human living conditions. https://t.co/yzBeGVXDEJ pic.twitter.com/NnBTYCzeKy — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2022