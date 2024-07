Passengers use the PedWest crosswalk in San Ysidro, California (USA) | Photo: EFE/ Manuel Ocaño

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic in San Ysidro, California, the busiest point on the US-Mexico border, was in chaos on Friday (19) due to a global online blackout that occurred last night.

At the pedestrian-only entrance to the San Ysidro checkpoint, people gathered this morning to try to enter and cross into California, according to the EFE Agency was able to confirm very early on.

Users of the Electronic Inspection Network for Rapid Travelers (Sentri), who usually take between 10 and 25 minutes to cross the border, waited this morning for more than three hours.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to EFE on the matter, but some users who managed to pass from the city of Tijuana (Mexico) to San Ysidro commented that, without the electronic system, inspectors had to carry out visual inspections.

Complaints about slow traffic began Thursday night due to a faulty update to cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike.

This led to a failure in Microsoft systems that affected companies around the world.

Some drivers who regularly cross the border into Mexico in less than an hour reported taking more than four hours today.