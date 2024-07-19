The Paris 2024 Olympic Games logo at a construction site in the French capital | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

The computer system of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was partially affected by the failure of Microsoft services that caused an online blackout that has affected companies across the planet, sources from the organizing committee confirmed to EFE.

“Paris 2024 has been informed of a global technical issue affecting Microsoft software. This incident is affecting the IT activities of Paris 2024,” those consulted said.

The impact is being “limited” and specifically affects the delivery of uniforms and credentials this Friday (19).

Services such as the My Info platform, which Paris 2024 launched this week to compile useful information related to Olympic events and their participants, are also not working.

The ticket sales page, on the other hand, was not affected and the assembly operations of the competition venues continue normally, “without risk of delays”, the sources detailed.

The technical incident did not directly affect the management of French airports, although some of their activities are being disrupted by difficulties in registering passengers for some affected companies and, above all, by delays in air connections with heavily affected terminals in other countries, such as Spain and the United States.

According to the organizing committee, these problems could delay the arrival of some Olympic delegations to the Paris Games, which will begin on July 26.