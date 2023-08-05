Argentina agreed on a special loan of drawing rights granted by Qatar in the amount equivalent to US$ 770 million, as announced this Friday (4th) by official sources to EFE Agency, to pay a portion of its debt with the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).

“For the first time in history, Qatar is carrying out a credit operation with Argentina. Qatar lends Special Drawing Rights (DEGS) to Argentina to pay the IMF without touching its reserves,” the sources said.

According to a decree signed by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, published this Friday in the Official Gazette, the facility agreement signed with Qatar establishes a loan for Argentina in the amount of 580 million DEGS (accounting value of international reserves applied by the IMF ), which is equivalent to about US$ 770 million, at this Friday’s conversion rate set by the international body.

Argentina had to settle this Friday an interest payment with the IMF of around US$ 750 million.

On Monday (31), the neighboring country had already used yuan and funds from a loan from CAF-Development Bank of Latin America to settle a maturity with the fund in the amount of US$ 2.7 billion.

Florencia Donovan, a columnist for the newspaper La Nacion, wrote that Argentina has become a kind of “global beggar”. “There is no country whose door has not knocked”, she joked.

“Just last weekend, President Alberto Fernández had to call 19 peers in the region to obtain CAF’s approval. Only on Monday, the same day as the due date with the IMF, did he manage to get the CAF board to vote in favor of an exceptional loan of US$ 1 billion. Only one of the Latin American directors voted against,” wrote Donovan, who also cited operations with China.

The rush takes place a few days before the primaries for the presidential election in Argentina, which will be held on the 13th and in which the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is the Peronist pre-candidate for the Casa Rosada.

However, the Argentine economic crisis, with a horizon of recession, low level of monetary reserves, fiscal deficit and uncontrolled inflation, portends difficulties at the ballot box for Massa.

“The position that gave Massa the possibility of catapulting himself as the strongest candidate in the ruling party has now cornered him”, pointed out Donovan. (With EFE Agency)