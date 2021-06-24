The world has already surpassed the barrier of 179 million cases of Covid-19, according to official data from the Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, this Wednesday (23). There are currently 179,171,152 infections in about 192 countries and territories, with 2,689,189 fatalities being added.

+ Amazon and Apple are the most valuable brands in the world, Kantar research shows

United States, India and Brazil are the countries most affected by the viral pandemic. The US currently registers 33,565,294 confirmed infections by the new coronavirus and 602,462 deaths, being currently the most affected in both indicators, number of cases and number of fatalities, with new records every day.

In turn, India accounts for a total of 30,028,709 and 390,660 deaths. This recently surpassed Brazil in the number of infections, thus returning to second place in the table for the worst reasons, at a time when the Delta variant causes havoc throughout the world.

Subsequently, Brazil has 18,054,653 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but a greater number of deaths, 504,717. Mexico is currently the fourth country in the world with the highest number of deaths, with a total of 231,505. The number of cases is lower but still high: 2,482,784.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach